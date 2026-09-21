5 ‘hidden’ signs you’re sleep deprived, according to doctor

I’ve always been very lucky when it comes to sleep. I get at least eight hours of sleep a night, and have a solid nighttime routine that helps me wind down and fall asleep in a good amount of time.

But I can’t say the same for my husband. He’s more of a ‘my head hits the pillow and I’m out’ kind of person which is something I’ve always found impressive, as it takes me at least 15-20 minutes to fall asleep even when I’m tired.

However, after speaking with Omar El-Gohary, Superintendent Pharmacist at IQ Doctor , I found out that this isn’t actually impressive, but rather, it is a hidden sign of sleep deprivation. To find out more, El-Gohary explained why falling asleep in minutes could be a sign of concern, as well as other signs you may be sleep deprived.

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1. Falling asleep in minutes

According to doctors and pharmacists, falling asleep quickly on a regular basis is a sign your body is running on empty, rather than proof that you’re sleeping well.

“Although it may seem ideal, consistently drifting off within just a few minutes can be a sign that your body is carrying a significant sleep debt and is struggling to stay awake,” states El-Gohary. “A healthy adult will typically take somewhere between 10 and 20 minutes to fall asleep. If you're regularly falling asleep almost instantly, it may suggest you're not getting enough quality sleep, even if you're spending enough hours in bed.”

El-Gohary goes on to explain that occasionally falling asleep quickly after a busy day isn’t usually a cause for concern. But if it’s happening every night, and “you're also experiencing symptoms such as daytime fatigue, difficulty concentrating, irritability, headaches, memory issues or needing excessive caffeine to function, it's worth speaking to a healthcare professional.”

After all, “sleep should leave you feeling refreshed, alert and energised the next day, not constantly trying to catch up.’

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2. You rely on caffeine to function

Having multiple teas and coffees a day is another sign that you’re experiencing sleep deprivation. Personally, I try to stick to two cups of coffee a day – one in the morning and one in the early afternoon – but I don’t feel I’m reliant on them to get me through the day.

But if you’re starting to notice that “you rely on caffeine from the moment you wake up simply to feel normal, your body may be compensating for poor-quality sleep rather than a lack of motivation,” says El-Gohary. When you drink caffeine is also something to be aware of as drinking it too late in the day can affect your sleep – see what time you should stop drinking coffee for more details.

3. You feel tired after plenty of time in bed

There is a sweet spot on how many hours you spend in bed. For some, eight hours or less is perfect, whereas for others, they need up to 10 hours to feel refreshed and restored. But El-Gohary points out that “sleeping for seven or eight hours doesn't always mean you're getting restorative sleep. Conditions such as sleep apnoea can repeatedly interrupt sleep throughout the night without you remembering waking up.”

4. You struggle to concentrate and feel irritable

A good night’s sleep should leave you feeling refreshed and ready for the day. But if you’re getting to your desk and finding it hard to concentrate, this is a ‘hidden’ sign of sleep deprivation. “Persistent brain fog, forgetfulness and reduced focus are all common signs that your brain hasn't had enough quality rest,” explains El-Gohary.

Irritability is also something to watch out for as “poor sleep affects emotional regulation, making everyday frustrations feel much bigger than they normally would.” So, if you’re starting to get annoyed at simple things or are quick to anger, this is another sign you could be sleep deprived.

5. You could (and do) fall asleep anywhere

This is a ‘hidden’ sign that I definitely experience as I can fall asleep almost anywhere, especially on trains which isn’t ideal as I commute to work! According to El-Gohary, “if you regularly doze off while watching television, travelling as a passenger or sitting quietly during the day, it may indicate your body is trying to recover from ongoing sleep deprivation.”