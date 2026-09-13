5 hidden energy settings that are quietly increasing your household bills, according to experts

After the long hot summer the UK has had, I’m almost excited to feel a bit of a chill in the air. But with autumn and winter fast approaching, you may start to notice some of your household bills rising due to your increased use of your heating.

Turning on the heating is something people avoid for as long as possible as it can significantly push up your energy bills – see 7 tips to keep warm without turning on your heating for more. Following Ofgem’s announcement that its price cap will rise by 4% from October, bills could be getting even higher, so it’s best to prepare your home before the colder seasons hit.

According to Cal Graham, property expert at We Buy Any Home , there are a few forgotten settings and hidden heat leaks that could be quietly increasing your energy bills. The good news is that these fixes are extremely easy to make and free – so here are five hidden energy drains you need to know about.

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1. Your boiler’s hidden ‘preheat’ mode

If you have a combi boiler, yours may have a ‘preheat’ mode that you might not know about. This mode which might also be called ‘comfort’ or ‘warm start’ keeps a small amount of water hot so it reaches the taps more quickly.

But while this offers convenience, according to Graham, “it can also mean the boiler is using gas throughout the day when nobody needs hot water. “Switching to an ‘eco’ setting may stop this, although the water might take slightly longer to become warm. Check the manufacturer’s instructions before changing anything.”

2. The temperature sent to your radiator

Your boiler’s flow temperature is what controls how hot water becomes before it travels around your radiator. Many condensing combi boilers are set to 70°C or 80°C but Graham states that a lower setting around 60°C could help them operate more efficiently while still keeping your home warm.

Graham explained that this lower degree “changes the temperature of the water inside the heating system, so rooms may warm slightly more slowly.”

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3. Separate hot water settings

Some combi boilers give your household the option to adjust water temperature supplied directly to your shower and taps. If this is the case in your home, you may be using water that’s hotter than you or your family would comfortably use, which means your boiler could be heating water unnecessarily which is a waste of money and energy.

With this in mind, Graham warns that “this only applies to suitable combi systems. A stored hot-water cylinder is different and generally needs to remain at 60°C to control harmful bacteria, so never turn that down without professional advice.”

4. Radiator valves left on maximum

At 30 years of age, I still have no idea what I’m doing with my radiator so this next ‘hidden’ energy drain is probably something I’m doing without realising it. To find out more, Graham explained to me that “Not every radiator needs to be set to maximum. Turning valves down by one setting in less-used rooms can reduce demand while keeping a background level of warmth.”

Graham also pointed out that you should “avoid switching rooms off completely during cold weather, as very low temperatures may encourage damp or put pipes at risk.”

5. Draughts

Drafts are a major source of heat loss in your home. By not blocking or sealing draughts in your home, you’re making your heating work overtime to warm your rooms, so it’s important to identify and seal any gaps around your doors, windows and floors.

Graham says that “windows and doors are obvious places to inspect, but heat can also escape through loft hatches, unused chimneys, letterboxes, keyholes, cat flaps and gaps around floorboards. Walk through the home on a cool, windy day and use your hand to identify unexpected cold air.” Many gaps can be addressed cheaply using rugs, blankets and draught blockers.