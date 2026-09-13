IKEA's first-ever smart radiator thermostat is cheap, easy to install and perfect for renters
IKEA is bringing smart heating to its budget-friendly smart home range
QUICK SUMMARY
IKEA has launched its first-ever smart radiator thermostat in Sweden, and its estimated priced is around £15 – or €18/$20.
The IKEA Liljebagge works with most water-based radiators and can be controlled via the IKEA Home app or directly from the device.
IKEA's first-ever radiator thermostat has launched in Sweden, suggesting it could soon join the retailer's growing range of smart home products in the UK and US. The listing, first spotted by WinFuture, confirms that it's called the IKEA Liljebagge.
According to IKEA, the Liljebagge lets you adjust the temperature in individual rooms, control your heating when you're away and potentially reduce energy use. It's designed to work with most water-based radiators, and you can control it either through the IKEA Home app or directly from the thermostat.
IKEA has listed the Liljebagge for just 199 SEK, which works out at roughly £15, €18 or $20. That's incredibly cheap for a smart radiator thermostat, particularly if you're looking to add smart heating without spending a fortune.
We've seen plenty of smart radiator thermostats before, including the Aqara W600, but none have been priced this low. The Liljebagge also fits neatly alongside IKEA's existing budget-friendly smart sensors, such as the Timmerflotte temperature and humidity sensor, which costs just £5/$10.
The thermostat itself has a built-in display that switches off when you're not using it, so you won't have a permanently glowing screen on your radiator. Temperature can be adjusted in 0.5°C increments using the physical plus and minus buttons, whilst two AA batteries provide the power. IKEA says the batteries should last for around 18 months.
There's no UK or US launch date confirmed just yet, but given that the Liljebagge has already appeared on IKEA's Swedish website, hopefully we won't have too long to wait.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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