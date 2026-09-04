QUICK SUMMARY Tado has launched its Smart Thermostat X, a second generation model that follows on from the hugely popular Tado X. It features a sleeker design and is easier to install and configure for use. A user-friendly circular touch interface allows for quick and easy customisation of settings.



Meanwhile, the supporting Tado app lets owners manage controls remotely and the Smart Thermostat X also works seamlessly with Google Home, Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings and Matter.

The new Tado Smart Thermostat X (2nd gen) has been unveiled at IFA 2026. It’s a follow up to the Tado X, which in itself was a hugely popular smart thermostat. However, the Tado Smart Thermostat X (2nd gen) packs even more appeal with a leaner design, super intuitive controls plus a simpler installation and setup process.



It’s certainly eye-catching with a matte Snow White exterior, which features cool rounded off edges that will look much more elegant once it’s been fitted. Better still, the slimline design, which at 17.8mm is really thin, means it can be fitted just about anywhere without being obtrusive. In fact, Tado reckons it is currently the thinnest best smart thermostat on the market.

Even better on the eye is the circular touch interface of the unit. The illuminated LCD display is crisp, clear and instantly easy to read delivering crucial updates on the likes of temperature and humidity. There’s also a new Quick Action button mounted on the top, which can be customised to suit different homes and personal preferences including the option to pump up the heating when it’s needed.

More compatible than ever

(Image credit: Tado)

The Tado Smart Thermostat X 2nd gen is compatible with boilers, heat pumps and underfloor heating systems and benefits from the popular Tado supporting app. This allows full remote management of the settings while also working seamlessly with the likes of Google Home, Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings and Matter.



Another bonus with the Tado Smart Thermostat X (2nd gen) is the way it comes fitted with a rechargeable battery, which is a unique feature up against Tado’s other models. It can be charged up in around three hours using a USB-C cable connection and should be good for a year or more of use.

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Easier to use too

(Image credit: Tado)

Tado promises the new thermostat is simpler to install too and will also work in harmony with existing Tado X products, meaning upgrades should be straightforward. As an bonus, the Tado Smart Thermostat X (2nd gen) benefits from AI Assist, available as an optional upgrade for £3.99 per month or £29.99 per year.



AI Assist uses artificial intelligence to optimise heating depending on weather conditions and tweaks settings to match the type of home its being used in. A range of new AI-focused features like Geofencing, Open Window Detection, Adaptive Heating and Pre-heat Before Arrival lets users get the best from their purchase.



Homes fitted with their own boilers or heat pumps also have the potential to benefit from Hydronic Balancing, which helps make the system more efficient than ever.

Competitive pricing options

(Image credit: Tado)

The Tado Smart Thermostat X (2nd gen) is available from today. UK pricing is as follows:



Smart Thermostat X (2nd generation) Wired Starter Kit – £ 159.99

Smart Thermostat X (2nd generation) Wireless Starter Kit – £ 169.99

Wired Smart Thermostat X (2nd generation) – £ 109.99

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Wireless Temperature Sensor X (2nd generation) – £ 89.99