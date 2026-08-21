Tewke collabs with Sonos and Heatmiser to bring music and heating controls to its smart light switch

QUICK SUMMARY Tewke is expanding its Tap smart home controller through new collaborations with Sonos and Heatmiser, adding music controls from 26th August and room-by-room heating controls from 2nd September. A new weather screen will follow later in the year, with all features arriving via software updates.

Tewke is adding several new features to its Tap smart home controller, including music and heating controls alongside a new weather screen. We awarded the device four stars when we reviewed it earlier this year, and these latest additions will expand what it can control around the home.

Tap already combines smart lighting controls, energy insights and home health information within a wall-mounted device designed to replace a traditional light switch. The new features won't require any changes to the hardware either, with Tewke rolling them out to existing devices through software updates.

The first update will bring music controls on 26th August and thermostat controls on 2nd September, followed by a weather screen that's scheduled to arrive later in the year. For those who don't already own one, Tap is currently priced at £389 (around $530) via Tewke's website.

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Music control will initially arrive through an integration with Sonos, allowing users to play and pause music, skip tracks, browse the current playlist or queue, adjust the volume and choose which rooms music plays in. Album artwork will also appear on the display alongside the usual playback controls.

This allows anyone in the household – or even guests – to change what's playing without needing to reach for a phone first. Tewke says it plans to add support for other audio systems in the future as well.

(Image credit: Tewke)

Thermostat control will begin with Heatmiser, with a dedicated screen allowing users to adjust temperatures on a room-by-room basis. They'll also be able to override existing heating schedules and access temperature presets they've already created within their original heating system.

Much like the best smart thermostats, Tewke also wants to make more of this happen automatically, with future plans for heating automations that respond to movement and environmental sensor data.

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