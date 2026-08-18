Govee's new strip light combines upgraded colour tech with a clever cut-to-fit design
It can be trimmed to fit your setup perfectly
Govee has launched its new Strip Light 2, building on the basic RGBIC LED Strip Light that arrived in 2022. The new model uses RGBWWIC and LuminBlend+ technology rather than standard RGBIC, meaning you get dedicated white-light capabilities alongside the multi-zone effects Govee's light strips are known for.
Another big upgrade is that the Strip Light 2 can be cut to fit your space, with in-app calibration helping everything work properly once you've trimmed it to size. It's a feature also found on the more expensive Govee Strip Light 2 Pro, making the standard Strip Light 2 a much more flexible option than its predecessor.
Right now, it's available in four lengths in the US, ranging from three metres ($49.99) to 20 metres ($139.99). UK buyers only get a five-metre version for now, priced at £59.99.
Alongside 16 million colours, the Strip Light 2 lets you move between warm and cool shades of white, as well as choose from more than 100 preset scenes. Govee has made a few less obvious upgrades as well, including a protective coating, alongside improved white-light reproduction and Matter support for easier integration with different smart home ecosystems.
We're also now only a few weeks away from IFA, where we're expecting Govee to make a few more big announcements. If its previous launches are anything to go by, there could be plenty more smart lighting on the way, so stay tuned.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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