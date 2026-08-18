Govee's new strip light combines upgraded colour tech with a clever cut-to-fit design

Govee has launched its new Strip Light 2, building on the basic RGBIC LED Strip Light that arrived in 2022. The new model uses RGBWWIC and LuminBlend+ technology rather than standard RGBIC, meaning you get dedicated white-light capabilities alongside the multi-zone effects Govee's light strips are known for.

Another big upgrade is that the Strip Light 2 can be cut to fit your space, with in-app calibration helping everything work properly once you've trimmed it to size. It's a feature also found on the more expensive Govee Strip Light 2 Pro, making the standard Strip Light 2 a much more flexible option than its predecessor.

Right now, it's available in four lengths in the US, ranging from three metres ($49.99) to 20 metres ($139.99). UK buyers only get a five-metre version for now, priced at £59.99.

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(Image credit: Govee)

Alongside 16 million colours, the Strip Light 2 lets you move between warm and cool shades of white, as well as choose from more than 100 preset scenes. Govee has made a few less obvious upgrades as well, including a protective coating, alongside improved white-light reproduction and Matter support for easier integration with different smart home ecosystems.

We're also now only a few weeks away from IFA, where we're expecting Govee to make a few more big announcements. If its previous launches are anything to go by, there could be plenty more smart lighting on the way, so stay tuned.

(Image credit: Govee)