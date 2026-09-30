Amazon quietly upgrades Fire TV Stick 4K to be faster and more user-friendly, adds a new remote too

Quick Summary Amazon has upgraded its Fire TV Stick 4K to run on Vega OS and therefore be quicker and smoother to use. It is launching alongside a new version of the Fire TV Remote that's more tactile and easier to control.

Amazon has announced a new version of its Fire TV Stick 4K, simplifying its streaming device range in the process.

The new model replaces the existing Fire TV Stick 4K Select and Fire TV Stick 4K Plus streamers (which can be found on sale while stocks last), in order to simplify the offering. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max remains, however.

The new Fire TV Stick 4K runs on Vega OS – Amazon's own operating system that uses the cloud to stream the experience, not just individual apps. This controversially means that you can't sideload apps onto the device while streaming services, such as Netflix and Disney+ aren't installed locally. The upside though is that the new device is much quicker than predecessors – by up to 40%.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Apps also load more quickly (as they are doing so on remote servers rather than the device itself). Amazon claims they can start up 35% more quickly.

Another upgrade is that the new Stick can be powered directly from a USB port on your TV, so you don't have to worry about connecting it to a separate power supply. It also comes with Alexa+ support from the box.

A new Amazon Fire TV Remote

Amazon has also launched the new model with its latest Fire TV Remote included. This new version has been redesigned with more tactile controls, to make it easier to use without having to look for the buttons.

It also has the same customisable star button that usually comes on the higher-end remote Amazon sells. This can be set to open a favourite app, for example, or to change settings.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K will be available from today for £69.99 in the UK / $59.99 in the US. There will be deal on Amazon UK for a limited time, pricing it at just £32.99.

The new Fire TV Remote will soon be available to pre-order separately at £13.99.