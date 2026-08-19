Siri AI "confirmed" for Apple TV after references found in tvOS 27, but will it work on current boxes?

Quick Summary A reference found in official Apple code suggests tvOS 27 will come with Siri AI, even though it wasn't mentioned during WWDC earlier this year. That could also point to a new Apple TV 4K box being announced in a matter of weeks.

When Apple detailed its new Siri AI functionality during WWDC 26 in June, it left out a couple of product categories it'll be coming to. However, it seems one of those will be getting the new, more powerful voice assistant after all.

References to Siri AI have been spotted in code, suggesting Apple's streaming devices will be getting the upgrade too. The only question that remains is whether it'll be available on existing boxes or if you'll need to buy a new Apple TV 4K.

There have long been suggestions that Apple will launch a new TV 4K box once Siri AI becomes available, as the current-gen model doesn't have a chipset capable of running it. After all, the Apple TV you can buy today was released four years ago, long before Apple Intelligence was introduced.

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Siri AI could transform the TV streaming experience and offer a more immersive, contextual experience when you are hunting for something new to watch. It will also likely sit at the hub of your smart home, so could be important when using simple, contextual language to control other devices too.

As 9to5Mac also points out, Apple plans for a "One Siri" experience, so the same system works across all of your Apple devices – iPhone, Watch, MacBook, etc – and it'll undoubtedly want your Apple TV 4K box to be included.

And so it makes sense that Siri AI will be part of tvOS 27 when it releases in September. It's just whether it will be joined by new hardware that'll be required, too.

Found in official Apple code

The Apple-centric site claims to have found the reference to Siri AI in macOS 27, as part of the apps list for tvOS 27. The entry features the string "com.apple.campo", with "Campos" being the internal codename for Siri AI.

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This doesn't appear in app lists for tvOS 26, leading 9toMac to believe that it'll be launched with tvOS 27.

Hopefully, this will also signal the long-awaited refresh of the Apple TV range as well, which might be announced alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra during Apple's next launch event. It's currently believed that could take place on 9 September – so not long now.