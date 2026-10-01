Forget the Prime deals, the just-announced Fire TV Stick 4K is more than 50% off for a "limited time"
Get the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Remote for less than £33 – it's only just launched, too
We only brought you news on the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K yesterday and it's available with a massive discount already.
The new model replaces the 4K Select and 4K Plus variants in Amazon's lineup and promises to be faster in operation than ever before. It also comes with the new Fire TV Remote, which has been redesigned to be easier to hit buttons even when not looking directly at it.
Get more than half price off the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which includes the new Fire TV Remote too.
There are launch deals available in both the UK and US, with up to 53% off the new streaming device.
The offer is available for a "limited time period", which Amazon US reveals to be until the end of the Prime Big Deal Days sale on 6 and 7 October.
The US Fire TV Stick 4K deal is a little different to the one in the UK. You have to use a code to get 50% off the device – 4KINTRO. However, there is a redeem button on the main listing page which will add it for you.
The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K switches from the old Android-based operating system to Amazon's new Vega OS. This means you won't be able to sideload apps that aren't available through the built-in app store, but it can operated much more quickly than previous Sticks.
That's because all of the experience is cloud based, with apps stored on Amazon's servers rather than the device itself. For all intents and purposes, the streamer works exactly the same as you'd expect, but because it doesn't rely on its own on-board processing, loading times are much quicker – up to 40% quicker, in fact.
All of the same streaming services are available, including Prime Video (of course), Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV and Paramount+. There are plenty of games and other apps to be found too.
The new model comes with an all-new Fire TV Remote, which works similarly to previous versions but has been redesigned to be more comfortable to use. There is also a customisable button, which was only available on the higher-end remotes before.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale runs for 48-hours from 6 October 2026. There are plenty of other Fire TV deals available too.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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