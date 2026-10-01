Forget the Prime deals, the just-announced Fire TV Stick 4K is more than 50% off for a "limited time"

We only brought you news on the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K yesterday and it's available with a massive discount already.

The new model replaces the 4K Select and 4K Plus variants in Amazon's lineup and promises to be faster in operation than ever before. It also comes with the new Fire TV Remote, which has been redesigned to be easier to hit buttons even when not looking directly at it.

There are launch deals available in both the UK and US, with up to 53% off the new streaming device.

The offer is available for a "limited time period", which Amazon US reveals to be until the end of the Prime Big Deal Days sale on 6 and 7 October.

US deal Save 50% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2026): was $59.99 now $29.99 at Amazon US The US Fire TV Stick 4K deal is a little different to the one in the UK. You have to use a code to get 50% off the device – 4KINTRO. However, there is a redeem button on the main listing page which will add it for you.

The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K switches from the old Android-based operating system to Amazon's new Vega OS. This means you won't be able to sideload apps that aren't available through the built-in app store, but it can operated much more quickly than previous Sticks.

That's because all of the experience is cloud based, with apps stored on Amazon's servers rather than the device itself. For all intents and purposes, the streamer works exactly the same as you'd expect, but because it doesn't rely on its own on-board processing, loading times are much quicker – up to 40% quicker, in fact.

All of the same streaming services are available, including Prime Video (of course), Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV and Paramount+. There are plenty of games and other apps to be found too.

The new model comes with an all-new Fire TV Remote, which works similarly to previous versions but has been redesigned to be more comfortable to use. There is also a customisable button, which was only available on the higher-end remotes before.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale runs for 48-hours from 6 October 2026. There are plenty of other Fire TV deals available too.