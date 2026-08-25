I use Geekom mini PCs daily, so this massive discount is an easy recommendation

MIni PCs have certainly grown in popularity over the last couple of years, thanks to rapid improvements in processor speeds and integrated graphics chips. And Geekom is one of the brands that continues to impress.

Indeed, I use at least one Geekom mini PC on a daily basis, after making my own retro gaming console and, as part of a separate project, a Steam Machine equivalent out of a couple of models.

Now you can check out why its devices are so popular yourself, and for a lot less.

The manufacturer is offering great deals in both the UK and US on the mid-tier AMD-powered Geekom A6 and the Geekom IT13, which runs on Intel processing. Both models come with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, three-year warranties, and a lot more power under the hood than you'd expect at that price point.

The Geekom A6 runs on an AMD Ryzen 6800H CPU and the Radeon 680M GPU. It also comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage.

The Geekom IT13 houses a 16-core Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU with Intel Arc graphics. You can also get 24GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Both deals are available now and will run for the next couple of weeks – ie. the end of play on 6 September 2026.

From my own experience, they are built very well, with solid aluminium cases and neat and compact form factors. They are also surprisingly quiet in operation for most use cases, and work as very capable alternatives to a Mac mini.