I use Geekom mini PCs daily, so this massive discount is an easy recommendation
You can get the Geekom A6 or Intel-powered IT13 Max with up to £200 off
MIni PCs have certainly grown in popularity over the last couple of years, thanks to rapid improvements in processor speeds and integrated graphics chips. And Geekom is one of the brands that continues to impress.
Indeed, I use at least one Geekom mini PC on a daily basis, after making my own retro gaming console and, as part of a separate project, a Steam Machine equivalent out of a couple of models.
Now you can check out why its devices are so popular yourself, and for a lot less.
Just enter the code T3GKA6DF at checkout!
The Geekom A6 is one of the brand's mid-range mini PCs with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU and Radeon 680M GPU running the show. It is compact but powerful enough for 1080p gaming and 4K video editing. It also comes with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled.
Also $50 off on Geekom US with the code T3GKA6DF – now just $499
The manufacturer is offering great deals in both the UK and US on the mid-tier AMD-powered Geekom A6 and the Geekom IT13, which runs on Intel processing. Both models come with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, three-year warranties, and a lot more power under the hood than you'd expect at that price point.
The Geekom A6 runs on an AMD Ryzen 6800H CPU and the Radeon 680M GPU. It also comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage.
The Geekom IT13 houses a 16-core Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU with Intel Arc graphics. You can also get 24GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD.
Just enter the code T3GK3MFF at checkout!
Sleek in a black finish, the Geekom IT13 has an enormous £200 off right now. It's powered by the Intel U9 185H processor and comes with up to 24GB of RAM.
Also $100 off on Geekom US with the code T3GK3MFF – now just $699
Both deals are available now and will run for the next couple of weeks – ie. the end of play on 6 September 2026.
From my own experience, they are built very well, with solid aluminium cases and neat and compact form factors. They are also surprisingly quiet in operation for most use cases, and work as very capable alternatives to a Mac mini.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.