B&H has up to $650 off MacBook Pro models right now – run don't walk
With big savings on the M5 Pro and M5 Max models, now's the time to upgrade to a new MacBook Pro
The latest MacBook Pro models have taken performance to a new level with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. These workhorse machines are designed for creative professionals that need super fast processing for audio, video or AI tasks.
Available in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, they feature Liquid Retina XDR displays with 1600 nits peak HDr brightness and MproMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz.
Machines are configurable with upto 48GB of memory and up to 8TB of storage, depending on the model and have a battery that can provide up to 24 hours of video streaming.
While these machines attract a premium price for these features, New York based B&H Photo Video Audio have some big discounts to make that the latest MacBook Pro models even more appealing.
The 14-inch MacBook Pro has up to $400, while the 16-inch model has up to $650 off. That means you can pick up the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M5 Pro) for $2899, and the Apple MacBook Pro 16 M5 Pro for $3099.
$300 off the MacBook Pro 14 (M5 Pro)
$400 off the MacBook Pro 16 (M5 Pro)
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As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
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