B&H has up to $650 off MacBook Pro models right now – run don't walk

The latest MacBook Pro models have taken performance to a new level with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. These workhorse machines are designed for creative professionals that need super fast processing for audio, video or AI tasks.

Available in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, they feature Liquid Retina XDR displays with 1600 nits peak HDr brightness and MproMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

Machines are configurable with upto 48GB of memory and up to 8TB of storage, depending on the model and have a battery that can provide up to 24 hours of video streaming.

While these machines attract a premium price for these features, New York based B&H Photo Video Audio have some big discounts to make that the latest MacBook Pro models even more appealing.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro has up to $400, while the 16-inch model has up to $650 off. That means you can pick up the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M5 Pro) for $2899, and the Apple MacBook Pro 16 M5 Pro for $3099.