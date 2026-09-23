Microsoft brings Surface classic back from the dead

Quick Summary Microsoft revealed its latest Surface products – the Surface Laptop 13-inch and Surface Pro 12-inch – at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit, highlighting the devices' use of the Snapdragon X2 Plus processor. There was a surprise addition in among that line-up, with a new Surface Mouse also revealed. The previous mouse product was discontinued in 2023, so this 2026 refresh – with integrated haptic feedback – shows renewed demand for such a product.

At this year's Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit – where the chip-maker revealed its latest 'Extreme' processor for Android phones – there have also been many hardware reveals.

That includes for PC, with Microsoft showcasing its latest Surface product line-up, revealing the 2026 versions of the Surface Laptop 13-inch and Surface Pro 12-inch. Both feature the Snapdragon X2 Plus chipset.

While those two products are key to Microsoft's portfolio, the tech giant also revealed a new Surface Mouse – which was a welcome surprise, seeing as the previous mouse product was discontinued in 2023, following iterative product releases since its debut in 2016.

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(Image credit: Microsoft)

Surface Pro 12

The Surface Pro 12 is a fanless Windows machine that follows a familiar presentation: it doesn't look different to the first-gen model, as revealed last year, but upgrades some hardware features.

The Snapdragon X2 Plus processor is what drives the enhanced power available, while Microsoft has also introduced a new touchscreen display that's 25% brighter than its predecessor.

Touch is an important factor for Surface, which is why the brand has introduced Microsoft Ink Canvas – an AI-powered experience optimised for the Slim Pen. This software layer will be pre-installed on device and introduced on other supported Surface and Windows devices from 13 October.

That's the key date when Surface Pro 12-inch will go on sale, with a $1149.99 suggested retail price (other regions TBA). That means it's a pricier machine than the first-gen model, which you can pick up right now for $779.

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Surface Laptop 13

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The other key launch is the 2026 refresh of the 13-inch Surface Laptop, also using Snapdragon X2 Plus in a fanless form for silent, long-lasting use.

Continuing with its established premium design, the Surface Laptop 13 has an aluminium body, full-size backlit keyboard, and is available in a new Black finish.

The display is a taller-than-average 3:2 aspect ratio, making it ideal for work. This panel, just like the Surface Pro 12, is 25% brighter than its predecessor, ensuring it can compete at the premium level.

Also available from 13 October, the Surface Laptop 13-inch will be priced at $1,199 (other regions TBA) – positioning this edition model at an even lower price than its 12th-generation predecessor.