This futuristic Norwegian backpack weighs less than a 13" iPad Pro and looks almost transparent

Norwegian travel brand Db has been experimenting with new materials for years, and finally, its iconic Hugger backpack is available in lightweight ALUULA Graflyte construction.

The aptly named Weigh Lighter Hugger is only 520g, making it 54% lighter than the original Hugger. It also weighs less than Apple’s current 13-inch iPad Pro in its lightest configuration.

The lightness alone wouldn't be news, as there are plenty of sub-500g packs on the market, but the Hugger is a full-size 30-litre travel backpack with all the organisation skills under the sun.

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(Image credit: Db)

The translucent white exterior gives the new Monochrome version an almost prototype-like appearance, with the bag's structure visible through its outer material.

It looks considerably more technical than the conventional (albeit rather handsome) fabric Huggers Db has been making for more than a decade.

Same Hugger, very different material

The Hugger was one of the first bags created by founder Truls Brataas, originally launching in 2012 after apparently being sketched out in Excel and designed around the Golden Ratio.

Fourteen years later, the basic silhouette remains recognisable, but almost everything about the material construction has changed.

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The big reason for that is ALUULA Graflyte, an ultra-light material Db has already experimented with through its Weigh Lighter projects.

(Image credit: Db)

The main fabric is made from 100% polyethylene, with Db claiming Graflyte provides an unusually high strength-to-weight ratio as well as water and UV resistance.

Despite its wispy appearance, the company is positioning the new Hugger for everything from daily commuting to outdoor use.

Its Rib Cage Technology remains, using lightweight ABS ribs to provide structure and help protect its contents.

The main compartment opens fully for easier packing, and it features a quick-access top pocket and a separate padded compartment that fits a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

It's also compatible with Db's Hook-Up System, so you can attach it to the brand's wheeled luggage, such as the Ramverk Alu Collection.

Most importantly, at barely half a kilogram, there's a lot more room for your stuff in the Weigh Lighter Hugger before you hit your airline baggage allowance.

The Db Weigh Lighter Hugger Backpack 30L Monochrome costs £259 / $399 / €299 (~AU$482) and is available now at Db UK, Db US and Db EU.