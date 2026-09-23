This futuristic Norwegian backpack weighs less than a 13" iPad Pro and looks almost transparent
Db has rebuilt its travel icon in high-tech ALUULA Graflyte, cutting its weight by 54%
Norwegian travel brand Db has been experimenting with new materials for years, and finally, its iconic Hugger backpack is available in lightweight ALUULA Graflyte construction.
The aptly named Weigh Lighter Hugger is only 520g, making it 54% lighter than the original Hugger. It also weighs less than Apple’s current 13-inch iPad Pro in its lightest configuration.
The lightness alone wouldn't be news, as there are plenty of sub-500g packs on the market, but the Hugger is a full-size 30-litre travel backpack with all the organisation skills under the sun.
The translucent white exterior gives the new Monochrome version an almost prototype-like appearance, with the bag's structure visible through its outer material.
It looks considerably more technical than the conventional (albeit rather handsome) fabric Huggers Db has been making for more than a decade.
Same Hugger, very different material
The Hugger was one of the first bags created by founder Truls Brataas, originally launching in 2012 after apparently being sketched out in Excel and designed around the Golden Ratio.
Fourteen years later, the basic silhouette remains recognisable, but almost everything about the material construction has changed.
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The big reason for that is ALUULA Graflyte, an ultra-light material Db has already experimented with through its Weigh Lighter projects.
The main fabric is made from 100% polyethylene, with Db claiming Graflyte provides an unusually high strength-to-weight ratio as well as water and UV resistance.
Despite its wispy appearance, the company is positioning the new Hugger for everything from daily commuting to outdoor use.
Its Rib Cage Technology remains, using lightweight ABS ribs to provide structure and help protect its contents.
The main compartment opens fully for easier packing, and it features a quick-access top pocket and a separate padded compartment that fits a 16-inch MacBook Pro.
It's also compatible with Db's Hook-Up System, so you can attach it to the brand's wheeled luggage, such as the Ramverk Alu Collection.
Most importantly, at barely half a kilogram, there's a lot more room for your stuff in the Weigh Lighter Hugger before you hit your airline baggage allowance.
The Db Weigh Lighter Hugger Backpack 30L Monochrome costs £259 / $399 / €299 (~AU$482) and is available now at Db UK, Db US and Db EU.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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