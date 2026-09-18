66°North’s new Blue Lagoon shell might be the best-looking white jacket I’ve seen all year

I have a weakness for technical jackets that look like they’ve been pulled from an obscure outdoor catalogue circa 2002, and the latest iteration of the 66°North Dyngja Shell is pushing virtually every button.

Created with fashion and culture platform Outlander, the limited-edition waterproof jacket forms part of a four-piece capsule celebrating 66°North’s 100th anniversary.

While there’s also a matching pair of shell trousers, T-shirt, and Icelandic wool blanket, it’s the icy white outerwear that immediately caught my attention.

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(Image credit: 66°North)

The collaboration draws on 66°North’s early-2000s archive, giving the Dyngja Shell a boxy, structured silhouette while retaining the weather protection you’d expect from an Icelandic outdoor brand.

It’s constructed from a durable three-layer material with a 10,000mm waterproof rating, while reflective piping runs around the jacket, a detail 66°North says originates from designing clothing for Iceland’s dark winters.

Of the two colourways, the darker option takes its inspiration from Iceland’s volcanic soil, but the standout is surely the white and pale-blue version inspired by the Blue Lagoon.

Somewhere north of normal

Look a little closer, and there’s far more going on than the enormous Outlander ‘O’ on the front.

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The back features an embroidered map of Iceland, while the graphics also reference 66°North’s history with its early-1990s Kría bird logo.

Outlander artwork is worked throughout, and its signature ‘O’ surrounds the centre of the AquaGuard front zip.

(Image credit: 66°North)

It pulls off the increasingly difficult trick of looking like archive outdoor gear without simply being an old jacket rereleased in a different colour.

The campaign helps, too. 66°North and Outlander took it to Iceland’s Blue Lagoon, with some of the pieces photographed literally floating and half-submerged in the geothermal water.

The cast is made up of Icelandic people and not models, and the photographs were taken by 89-year-old Icelandic photographer Mats Wibe Lund (obviously, I might add).

Behind-the-scenes images were captured by six-year-old Unnur Rajani, the daughter of a 66°North designer (also obviously).

Who shot this photo, though? (Image credit: 66°North)

The wider capsule includes matching Dyngja Shell Pants, a heavyweight organic-cotton T-shirt and a 100% Icelandic wool blanket made at 66°North’s factory in Iceland.

The 66°North x Outlander collection launches on 18 September 2026, coinciding with London Fashion Week, and will be available globally from 66°North online as well as its Regent Street, London and Store Regnegade, Copenhagen flagship stores. Price TBC.