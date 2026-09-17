Who needs an iPhone Duo? Ugreen adds a second display to the iPhone 18 Pro

Quick Summary Ugreen has launched an iPhone 18 Pro case that contains a colour E Ink display on the rear to show your photos. It's currently available in China, but we're awaiting details on whether it will roll out to other regions too.

With all the fanfare around the iPhone Duo, you could be forgiven for thinking that's the only new iPhone to have launched this month. However, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will be available from tomorrow, and while neither handset sports a sexy second screen, there's now a way to add one.

Ugreen has introduced what it calls the Magic E Ink Screen Case for both of the Pro models, and as well as provide traditional protection it adds an additional display to the rear of the phone.

You get a full colour E Ink display, as the name suggests, which can be used to show photos stored on your iPhone. You sync the case to the device and can then send digital images to the extra screen.

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That's about it, to be honest. It's more a way of customising the case with your own artwork or pictures, so hardly a replacement for the additional display on a Duo, but it's a bit of fun and looks decent enough.

It was announced on Ugreen's Weibo feed alongside several other iPhone accessories, so we're not entirely sure how much it costs or even it'll make its way to other regions outside China. But there do seem to be different colour options to match the new iPhones, including a burgundy version.

The other add-ons and accessories include a super tough screen protector, which is claimed to survive a drop of up to three metres, and a 45W fast charger designed specifically to work with iPhone.

Again, we don't yet know if they'll make it to the UK, US or Europe. Here's hoping.

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The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 / £1,199 and will be available to buy from tomorrow, Friday 18 November. The iPhone Duo will be available to pre-order from 16 October, with sales starting on 23 October 2026.