Apple quietly extends free iPhone perk for an additional year – and you don't need a new phone

Quick Summary Apple has extended access to the the satellite features it has offered since iPhone 14, adding an extra year to the trial. So far, since the 2022 launch, Apple hasn't charged for the service and it remains free.

Apple has extended access to its satellite features, meaning those with an iPhone can continue to enjoy the peace of mind that there will be an emergency connection when you're off the grid.

Apple designed the suite of satellite features for emergency connectivity, originally allowing users an SOS function, but evolving the service to include roadside assistance and messaging.

The service launched in 2022, initially with a two-year trial period, but Apple keeps extending it – including a new extension that was quietly added with the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro.

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Sitting at the bottom of the press release for the new phone is a footnote that says: "Apple is extending free access to satellite features for an additional year for existing iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16 users."

So that trial seems to be turning into a standard feature, although the fact that Apple is referring to it as an extension leaves it with the option for a paid-for service in the future.

How does Apple's satellite service work?

Apple's iPhone communicates with Globalstar satellites and was one of the first consumer satellite offerings in a smartphone. Of course, satellite calling already existed, and devices like Garmin's InReach were offering satellite communications back in 2011, but Apple generally helped start a new era of satellite connectivity.

That's not quite the end of the story: while satellite connectivity offers limited features right now, there's a bigger push for non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) to expand coverage to areas that don't have traditional masts to provide greater connectivity.

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With the adoption of NTNs by traditional mobile carriers, it might be that blanket coverage is more widely available, reducing the need for bespoke SOS functions. Simply put, once satellites are offering 5G themselves, you might never find yourself without mobile signal.

T-Mobile in the US has already partnered with Starlink, while the O2 Satellite service in the UK is available as a Bolt On for £3 a month. It's not a perfect solution: you need line of sight to the sky and there's limited bandwidth, but we're at the start of the move into space connectivity with a lot of development coming over the next five years.

For now, those with an older iPhone can rest assured that the emergency SOS functions are still available and you still don't have to pay for them.