Apple's new CEO just teased the new iPhone's variable aperture camera

Today, Wednesday 9 September, marks the date of newly appointed Apple CEO, John Ternus, in delivering the tech giant's Surprise and Shine event.

We've been live-blogging about that all day long ahead of its 18:00 (BST) kick-off time. But Ternus' second-ever 'Tweet' – on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter – was a biggie.

The new CEO only joined X on 1 September, to coincide with his new role, with a simple 'hello' message and nothing more – until now. His second post is far more telling, as it's in animated video form:

I think what we're looking at here is the much-rumoured variable aperture of the incoming iPhone 18 Pro Max – a feature said to be exclusive to this phone alone in this year's line-up.

That's because, look closely, and you'll see the opening to that light source has six sides. In a lens formation that's precisely what a six-blade aperture looks like.

And a six-blade aperture is ideally designed to physically adjust, pushing and pulling the aperture petals to adjust the opening size – and the amount of light let in to expose the sensor.

If you re-watch the animated video's closing moments, you'll see what appears to be that aperture shrinking in size. One of the key reasons for a smaller or wider opening is to control the light and how that will affect an image – a wider opening will deliver more background blur, for example, further exaggerated in a longer focal length.

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That's why it's been long rumoured that Apple's Portrait mode was likely to get an upgrade from a variable aperture lens. And this could be the first glimpse we have of just that.

It's not the first time this kind of technology has been deployed in a smartphone. Xiaomi did it with its 14 Ultra handset a couple of years ago – which we described as "a photographers' dream".

Others have already taken to the web to cast other theories, though. "Vision Pro 2?" queries someone in the X thread, among a swathe of memes and AI-generated videos for your amusement.

One thing is clear, though: Apple hasn't – or, moreover, didn't – tease product releases in this way. But this is 'The New Apple', with Ternus at the helm, so could be a hint of more changes in its practice to come.

I've not even mentioned the folding iPhone – whether named as Ultra or Duo is now up for debate – up to this point, so the tease-and-distract method certainly has its own value...