Haier’s new smart oven uses AI to detect and cook your food – and it has its own status light bar

QUICK SUMMARY Haier introduced the new ID Series 6 range at IFA 2026. Haier’s new ID Ultimate Series 6 oven uses AI cameras to detect and monitor food, and comes with steam and sous-vide programmes.

IFA 2026 may have taken place a week ago, but new product releases just keep coming! Haier announced a huge range of large and small appliances at the event, including a three model vacuum cleaner line-up , but it’s the brand’s newest oven that has got me excited.

Despite the rise of air fryers , ovens are having a resurgence, mainly due to the introduction of AI. I’ll be honest, I think it’s slightly ridiculous to have AI in appliances as it’s not always necessary or really saving you time, but Haier’s new ID Ultimate Series 6 Oven could potentially change my mind.

The new Haier ID Series 6 range are built-in large appliances, including an oven, induction hob and extractor hood. Designed to enhance your food preparation and cooking experience, the collection can be bought together as a whole kitchen solution or separately.

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The Haier ID Ultimate Series 6 Oven immediately caught my attention when it was introduced at IFA. With its sleek, minimalist design, the Haier ID Ultimate Series 6 Oven has a PartLight light bar at the front which flashes blue to show you the status of your oven, and its cooking progress.

(Image credit: Haier)

Inside the Haier ID Ultimate Series 6 Oven is its AI Vision internal camera. When you put food inside it, the camera recognises food and monitors its cooking. Once cooked, the Haier ID Ultimate Series 6 Oven stops the cooking programme to prevent burning and so you can serve your food at the perfect temperature and texture.

With its 78-litre capacity, the Haier ID Ultimate Series 6 Oven has a lot of room inside, including seven different shelf levels. The oven also has a Pure Flavour Steam setting and sous-vide programme, so you can steam and cook foods at lower temperatures to preserve its flavours, textures and moisture levels.

(Image credit: Haier)

Moving on to the hob, the ID Hob Series 6 is dubbed by Haier as a ‘fully active induction hob ’. The surface can cater for up to six pots and pans, and it automatically recognises where you put them to deliver precise power. It also has a Power Follows the Pan feature, so you can move your pan to a different position, and the cooking settings follow it.

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