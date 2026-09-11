Stihl launches new cordless pressure washer for easy cleaning around the home

QUICK SUMMARY Stihl has launched a new cordless pressure washer designed to make cleaning around the home and garden easier. The RCA 50 delivers up to 100 bar of pressure and is compatible with Stihl's interchangeable AK Battery System. Priced at £209 (around $280), the RCA 50 is available now from Stihl's online store and approved dealers.

Stihl has launched the RCA 50, a new battery-powered pressure washer designed for smaller cleaning jobs around the home and garden. It's aimed at everything from washing the car to cleaning garden furniture, making it ideal if you're looking for the best pressure washer that you can easily move around.

Weighing just 2.3kg, the RCA 50 delivers up to 100 bar of pressure, whilst still being lightweight. You can connect it directly to a water supply, or switch to suction mode and use the supplied five-metre suction hose with a water butt or another collected water source.

The Stihl RCA 50 is available now from Stihl directly and approved dealers, with an RRP of £209 (around $280) for the tool only. The battery and charger are sold separately, although you can also buy them together as a starter set.

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(Image credit: Stihl)

It comes with a 3-in-1 nozzle that lets you switch between rotary, flat-jet and narrow-jet settings, whilst the water pressure can be adjusted continuously depending on what you're cleaning.

Stihl also includes a useful selection of accessories, including a surface cleaner with wheels and a steering function for cleaning patios and other smooth surfaces with less splashing. There's also a spray lance and cleaning agent spray set.

The pressure washer runs on Stihl's AK 20 36V lithium-ion battery, offering up to 15 minutes of runtime on a full charge. The battery is part of Stihl's interchangeable AK System, so the same battery can be used with other compatible garden tools.

(Image credit: Stihl)