Disposable BBQs are banned – here are 5 on-the-go charcoal barbecues you should use instead

Due to the recent UK heatwaves and wildfires, disposable barbecues have been banned for the rest of the summer. Putting this year’s unpredictable temperatures aside, disposable barbecues have always been harmful to the environment, as they scorch the grass they sit on, and as single-use products, they create a lot of waste.

Aside from costs, the main reason for using a disposable barbecue is because you don’t have immediate access to gas or electricity while you’re camping, on the beach or at the park. As disposable barbecues mainly use charcoal to fuel its fire, the solution seems obvious.

Rather than using a disposable one, pick a portable, reusable charcoal grill instead. Aside from producing delicious food, this type of barbecue is less harmful to the environment, easy to use and take with you on-the-go, and the base and stability ensures it stays off the ground while you cook to prevent fires.

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Here are five on-the-go charcoal barbecues you should use instead of a disposable one – and it goes without saying that you should be as careful and safe as possible when barbecuing, especially around open, grassy and wooded areas.

P.S. For easy-to-use barbecues on the go, check out our portable barbecue round-up , including gas, pellet and electric options.

Portable charcoal barbecues

1. Weber Go-Anywhere Charcoal BBQ

(Image credit: Weber)

Starting off strong, the Weber Go-Anywhere Charcoal BBQ has a spacious, porcelain enamelled design that retains heat for consistent cooking. As the name states, this charcoal barbecue can quite literally go anywhere with you, thanks to its carry handle and lock-in legs. Inside – and when not on – the Weber Go-Anywhere can store your cooking tools, and its cooking and fuel grates can withstand high temperatures.

2. CosmoGrill Tapan Portable Charcoal BBQ

(Image credit: CosmoGrill)

Designed for ‘authentic coal grilling’, the CosmoGrill Tapan Portable Charcoal Barbecue is a small, portable grill that’s perfect for camping trips or outdoor picnics. It has an oil drum shape that locks in the heat, and it features a main grill and warming rack for plenty of cooking space. The CosmoGrill Tapan also has a foldable stand to keep it off the ground, and it’s also small enough to fit on a tabletop.

3. George Foreman Portable Briefcase Charcoal BBQ

(Image credit: George Foreman)

If something lightweight is what you’re after, the George Foreman Portable Briefcase Charcoal BBQ weighs just 3.6kg. It may be small but it can cook for up to three people at a time on its chromed steel grill area. When it comes to portability, clue is in the name – the design, including its legs, folds down into a briefcase, and its heat-resistant handle makes it easy to carry.

4. Tower Portable Barrel Grill

(Image credit: Tower)

Another barrel-like design, the Tower Portable Barrel Grill has two grill racks so you can make multiple foods in one place. It has a bright silver colour with a wooden handle, and its stand is extremely robust and can be folded away when needed. For enhanced safety, the grill has a locking mechanism to seal in flavours while keeping your family and surroundings safe.

5. Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill

(Image credit: B&Q)