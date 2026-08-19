3 underrated fan features that take cooling your home to the next level

From ceiling and tower to tabletop and handheld, a good quality fan is a must during the summer. For the past few months, the UK has been experiencing heatwave after heatwave, so I’ve learnt a thing or two about fans and how to use them to the best of their ability.

Fans have some fairly obvious functions, including speeds, oscillations and night modes . But there are a few underrated features that can take your fan’s cooling power to a whole new level, and expand their usage to all year round rather than just summer.

Here are three underrated fan features you should try to make your home feel cooler.

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1. Reverse mode

Reverse or winter mode is an underrated feature found in ceiling and Dyson fan hybrids. For ceiling fans, reverse mode changes the direction to clockwise rather than counterclockwise. When a ceiling fan rotates counterclockwise, it blows cool air down to create a cold breeze. In reverse mode, the clockwise rotation pulls air upward which makes your home warmer – a handy feature for the winter.

For Dyson fans and air purifiers , its reverse or diffused mode means you can change the direction of airflow to the back instead of the front. What this does is allow the Dyson fan-hybrid to still purify the air in your room, but it doesn’t expel cold air directly towards you.

(Image credit: Dyson)

2. Temperature react mode

Many fans from the likes of Dyson, DREO and Blueair have built-in sensors that automatically read and react to temperature changes in your home. This temperature react mode which is often called auto mode allows your fan’s airflow to speed up or down to correlate with the current climate. Sometimes, you’ll have to switch this mode on which you can do via the fan’s remote or app.

3. Power button ‘cycling’ for Dyson fans

If you’ve lost the remote for your Dyson fan and you don’t want to download the app, you can try this power button ‘cycling’ feature. While Dyson fans have LCD screens and button controls, they don’t actually change your fan’s settings, unless you try this trick.

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On your Dyson fan, hold down its power button and this should automatically cycle your fan’s speed from 1-10. When the fan reaches your preferred speed, simply let go of the button and it should stay on that level.