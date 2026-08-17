3 smart home security lessons we can learn from Sainsbury's AI camera error

With the news this morning that Sainsbury's has suspended its use of live facial recognition technology at one of its London stores after a customer was wrongly challenged as a shoplifter, it's raised yet more questions about how much we should really trust AI-powered security technology.

As reported by the BBC, Matt Arnold, 46, was shopping at Sainsbury's East Dulwich store when he was stopped by management at a self-service till. He has since warned that retail surveillance technology risks humiliating customers and creating situations where staff feel compelled to follow automated alerts without applying their own judgement.

Of course, a supermarket's facial recognition system is very different from the best smart security cameras we have around our homes. However, as someone who discusses smart home security on a daily basis, I think there are still some important lessons we can take from what happened.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

1. AI can still get things wrong

The best smart security cameras are packed with AI features these days, ranging from object recognition and package detection to identifying familiar faces. However, it's important to remember that these features aren't infallible.

Lighting, camera angles, partially obscured faces and poor image quality can all affect what a camera thinks it's seeing. I've experienced some of this myself when testing Ring's Familiar Faces feature, and whilst a false identification at home might only result in an annoying notification, things become more serious if you're relying on AI to decide whether someone poses a genuine security risk.

That's why I'd always treat smart recognition as a useful extra rather than unquestionable evidence. If your camera flags something suspicious, take a look at the footage yourself before jumping to conclusions or acting on the alert.

2. Think carefully about your privacy settings

A lot of people are already aware of the privacy considerations surrounding smart security cameras, but they're still worth mentioning. These devices can collect a considerable amount of information, particularly when positioned around entrances, driveways and other frequently used areas. Check out our guide on whether your video doorbell could be violating your neighbour's privacy for more on this.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Depending on the camera and your chosen settings, footage may also be uploaded to cloud servers for storage or AI processing. Before installing one, it's worth understanding exactly where your recordings are stored, how long they're retained and which features require cloud processing.

Strong passwords and two-factor authentication are also essential wherever they're available. It's equally important to think about what's actually within your camera's field of view, especially if neighbouring properties, shared spaces or public areas regularly appear in your footage.

3. Don't let smart features replace basic security

Security cameras can provide instant notifications, two-way communication, AI detection and even automated responses, but they shouldn't become your entire home security setup. Wi-Fi can go down, batteries can run flat and software can occasionally fail, leaving even the most expensive smart camera temporarily unavailable.

Instead, I'd recommend using your security cameras alongside more traditional security measures, such as reliable door and window locks, floodlight lighting and, where appropriate, a dedicated alarm system.

It's also worth regularly checking battery levels, firmware updates and notification settings to make sure everything is working as it should. Smart technology can add an incredibly useful extra layer of protection to your home, but relying on it completely can create vulnerabilities of its own.