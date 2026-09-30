10 smart home launches from September 2026, including Eufy, Philips Hue, Tado, Aqara and more

September 2026 has been a huge month for product launches, particularly within the smart home market. IFA was held at the beginning of the month, and Apple and Samsung events also took place, so this September has seen lots of new tech innovations announced.

Almost every type of smart home device you can think of has been launched this September, from security cameras and hubs to smart lights and sensors. I’ve (just about) managed to round up all the latest smart home launches from September 2026 below which you can buy now, featuring the likes of Eufy, Philips Hue, IKEA, Tado, Aqara, Govee and more.

1. Eufy SoloCam E50

(Image credit: Anker)

Eufy has had a big month with the launch of its new cameras, doorbells and robot vacuum cleaners. The standout announcement has to be the SoloCam E50, a new and improved version of its E40 camera .

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The Eufy SoloCam E50 features two 4K lenses that are mounted on a motorised pan-and-tilt head. One lens offers 135-degree views, while the other is a telephoto lens that zooms in on specific details and movements. Atop the lenses is a solar panel for consistent charge and battery life.

2. Shelly Camera

(Image credit: Shelly)

Shelly is best known for its range of smart sensors, but this month, the brand announced it would be expanding into more areas. For the first time, Shelly has launched its very own security camera , an indoor wired model that’s easy to install, and can even be mounted on your wall.

The Shelly Camera offers full HD 1080p video, and black and white night vision. It has a wide field of coverage with 110° horizontal and 70° vertical views, and uses motion detection to recognise specific movements, and trigger automations for other smart devices.

3. SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Series 2

(Image credit: SimpliSafe)

The SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Series 2 has been described as SimpliSafe’s most advanced video doorbell yet , and after reading about its smarts, I can definitely see why. Its AI detection pairs with SimpliSafe’s Active Guard Outdoor Protection to detect potential threats and alert live security agents.

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When the SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Series 2 alerts agents, they use your doorbell’s video, audio and siren to stop break-ins. They can also call emergency services. It’s worth noting that you will need a SimpliSafe Pro or Pro Plus subscription to use this feature.

4. Philips Hue Liane 360° Rope Light

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

I probably sound like a broken record at this point, but September was also a huge month for Philips Hue. The smart lighting brand announced new Signe, Festavia and Play lights , as well as new sync boxes and a collaboration with Nanoleaf.

But the light I like the most is the new Philips Hue Liane 360° Rope Light . Using Philips Hue’s OmniGlow technology, it creates a continuous diffused gradient and produces light around its whole circumference. It’s flexible, too, so it can be installed around walls, ceilings and furniture.

5. Philips Screen Sync with Strip Light

(Image credit: Philips Smart Lighting)

Philips Smart Lighting – not to be confused with Philips Hue – launched its own version of the Philips Hue Play Screen Sync, and I’d argue that the Philips version is better value . The new Philips Screen Sync with Strip Light uses a fisheye lens to capture the TV screen from edge to edge and read its colours in real time.

From there, the colours are recreated using the four-sided RGBIC strip light that’s mounted behind your TV. The Philips Screen Sync with Strip Light is available in two sizes to cater to 40-50 or 55-65 inch TVs.

6. Govee Sky Ceiling Light

(Image credit: Govee)

Another new product inspired by Philips Hue, the Govee Sky Ceiling Light uses AI to create lighting based on your mood and activity. The light can change the colour and brightness of the lights to support you, whether you want to be more focused or relaxed.

The Govee Sky Ceiling Light offers up to 7,000 lumens, and has a 1,000-10,000K colour temperature range . With its DaySync feature, the light can automatically adjust its lighting based on the time and weather conditions.

7. Tado Smart Thermostat X (2nd gen)

(Image credit: Tado)

Tado’s new Smart Thermostat X (2nd gen) claims to be the thinnest smart thermostat on the market . With a 17.8mm thinness, Tado’s second generation model is easier to install and configure, and its sleek design blends nicely into the background of your home.

The Tado Smart Thermostat X (2nd gen) has an LCD display which gives you temperature and humidity updates on the actual thermostat – this can also be viewed via the Tado app. It also comes with a rechargeable battery, and is compatible with boilers, heat pumps and underfloor heating systems.

8. Aqara Spatial Sensor FP400

(Image credit: Aqara)

Aqara has announced many new sensors this September, but the Aqara Spatial Sensor FP400 is its most impressive. Using advanced 60GHz mmWave radar and AI, the Aqara Spatial Sensor FP400 can track up to 10 people in a room at the same time.

The Aqara Spatial Sensor FP400 can understand exactly where you are, and respond to your movements . For example, it can trigger lights to follow you around the room using its built-in ambient light sensor.

9. IKEA Dubbelkisel Driver

(Image credit: IKEA)

Currently available in select European countries, the IKEA Dubbelkisel Driver is designed to make IKEA’s integrated lighting remotely controllable. Once connected, you can switch your lights on and off, and adjust their brightness using the IKEA Home smart app, thanks to the Dubbelkisel Driver.

The IKEA Dubbelkisel Driver supports Matter, and is compatible with IKEA’s Dirigera Hub and Bilresa smart remote. Its Matter support means compatible IKEA lighting should be able to work with more smart home ecosystems than before .

10. SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max Vision Pro Combo

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

The SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max Vision Pro Combo – what a mouthful – consists of the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max, the SwitchBot Keypad Vision Pro and the SwitchBot Hub Mini. Designed for retrofit and European locks, the Combo unlocks your door faster and more securely.