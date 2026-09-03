SwitchBot’s new smart lock has just convinced me to upgrade my front door

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has launched the Lock Ultra Max Vision Pro Combo at IFA 2025. The SwitchBot retrofit smart lock system combines a lock, keypad and hub which offers 19 ways to unlock your door, up to nine months of battery life, and faster, safer operation.

At IFA 2026, SwitchBot has announced a new retrofit smart lock system, and it might have convinced me to make the switch to a smart lock over my normal door handle. The SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max Vision Pro Combo is designed for European locks, and offers 19 ways to unlock your front door, making your traditional set of keys look old fashioned.

The SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max Vision Pro Combo consists of the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max, the SwitchBot Keypad Vision Pro and the SwitchBot Hub Mini. These three products work together to make a faster, securer and more connected experience, thanks to its upgraded technology and Matter connectivity.

Starting with the lock, the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max mounts on the inside of your door in its existing lock cylinder, so you don’t have to modify your door. It’s powered by an UltraDrive brushless motor which gives it a speed of 160 rpm, so it can unlock your door in just 1.1 seconds – very speedy for a smart lock.

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Speaking of unlocking, the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max has 19 unlocking methods to play with, including 3D facial recognition, fingerprints, palm vein recognition, voice control, passcodes, NFC cards, the SwitchBot app and more. The keypad is needed for most of these features which can be easily installed on the outside of your home.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

The SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max comes with multiple modes, including Max Mode and Quiet Mode. The former allows the lock to unlock your door quicker, while the latter makes little to no noise for discreet unlocking during the night or early morning. It also has an Auto-Lock function which automatically secures your door after entry and exit.

For hands-free entry, the SwitchBot Keypad Vision Pro projects more than 30,000 infrared points which it uses to create a 3D facial map. It also uses near-infrared sending for fingerprint and palm vein recognition to read the unique pattern of your hand. This recognition system still works in low-light conditions, and whether your hands are old or dry, plus it can resist spoofing attempts using photos or videos.

With security as its top priority, SwitchBot has given its locking combo six layers of security, including AES-128 encryption, local biometric data storage, and more. With the SwitchBot app, you can check the lock’s status, notifications, history and battery life, and you’ll receive alerts and warnings about extreme weather, low battery or if your door has been left open.

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For battery – which is often a top concern with smart locks – the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max has a 4,200 mAh rechargeable battery with up to nine months of battery life. To back this up, an independent CR123A back-up battery is in place to keep the lock working when the main battery is removed for recharging. The back-up battery can support up to 500 locking or unlocking operations.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

If that’s not enough, the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max has Micro-Power Unlock that collects energy for 30 seconds before it will offer emergency locking. The SwitchBot Keypad Vision Pro also has an impressive 5,000 mAh rechargeable battery which can last up to 12 months.

Available for European locks, including profile, knob, UK oval and Swiss round cylinders, the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max Vision Pro Combo is easy to install and shouldn’t require you to make many changes to your door.

Easily SwitchBot’s smartest lock option yet, the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Max Vision Pro Combo will be available to pre-order from 3rd September, with prices starting from £339.99 / €339.99. As of writing, UK pricing and availability has yet to be announced.