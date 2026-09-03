Govee's new smart ceiling light adapts to your mood and what you're doing

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has unveiled its latest smart lighting lineup at IFA 2026, led by the Sky Ceiling Light, which uses AI to create lighting based on your mood and what you're doing. Govee has also launched the COB Strip Light 2 Pro and COB Strip Light 2, alongside the US-only Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 Pro. Prices start at $99.99/€119.99, with the first products arriving from tomorrow.

Govee has announced its IFA 2026 launches, and one of the highlights is a smart ceiling light that creates lighting based on your mood and what you're doing. The Govee Sky Ceiling Light is described by the brand as the industry's first AI-powered, mood-responsive ceiling light.

It joins several other new launches, including the COB Strip Light 2 Pro, COB Strip Light 2 and Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 Pro. AI is a big theme across the range, with Govee AI Lighting allowing users to create and personalise lighting using text, voice and image inputs. Govee says you can even have multi-turn conversations with the system, so you can describe the lighting you want and then keep refining it.

I've rounded up each of the new launches below, along with pricing, availability and when you can expect to get your hands on them.

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(Image credit: Govee)

As mentioned, the Govee Sky Ceiling Light uses AI Lighting Bot 2.0 to create lighting based on your mood. For example, if you want to feel more alert or focused, it can prioritise a specially tuned 478nm sky-blue spectrum, which Govee says is designed to support the body's natural rhythm and help maintain alertness when daylight is limited.

It arrives not long after Philips introduced its own range of skylights designed to mimic sunlight. However, Philips' models don't include smart connectivity, instead relying on an included remote control and five preset lighting scenes. Govee's model keeps the smart features, making it much easier to integrate into a wider smart home setup.

There's a huge 1,000K-10,000K colour temperature range, up to 7,000 lumens of white light and a CRI of 95. Govee's DaySync feature can also automatically adjust the lighting based on the time and weather, whilst Matter support lets it work with other compatible smart home platforms.

The Govee Sky Ceiling Light launches tomorrow for $399.99/€399.

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(Image credit: Govee)

Govee is also expanding its strip light range with the COB Strip Light 2 Pro, another new product powered by AI Lighting Bot 2.0.

You can describe the atmosphere you're after using voice or text prompts, and the strip will create a corresponding lighting scene. It features 1,344 LEDs and 16 ICs per metre, alongside Govee's RGBWWIC technology and LuminBlend+ colour engine, which are designed to produce smooth lighting across single and multiple colours. It also offers the same wide 1,000K-10,000K colour temperature range.

The 5-metre COB Strip Light 2 Pro launches tomorrow for $169.99/€179.99, and there's a more affordable COB Strip Light 2, arriving the same day for $99.99/€119.99.

(Image credit: Govee)

Finally, Govee has launched its new Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 Pro, featuring a dual-layer lighting design with two independently controlled chips inside each light head. This allows the upper and lower sections to display different colours and effects at the same time, giving you more freedom to create colourful displays around the outside of your home.

The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 Pro launches in the US on 7th September, priced at $499.99 for 100ft or $799.99 for 200ft. UK and European availability is yet to be confirmed.