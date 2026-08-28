Want to try plug-in solar now it's legal? These are the models you can order today

I hate to say it, but you’ve probably been living under a rock if you haven’t heard that plug-in solar is now officially legal in Great Britain. We’ve already covered the 10 things you need to know before buying and the savings you can expect, so if you’ve checked both of those out and you’re keen to give it a try, there are already a couple of systems you can order.

UKSOL has launched its new Plug-In Solar Pro range following the introduction of the new plug-in solar framework. Whilst seven of its systems have now been formally marked as compliant on the ENA Connect Direct register, only two configurations are available from launch, and you can find out more about both below.

UKSOL Plug-In Solar Pro Compact 460W £699 at uksol.uk The UKSOL Plug-In Solar Pro Compact is the smaller of the two systems available, pairing a single 460W solar panel with a ground-mounting system. It's the more straightforward option for households wanting to start small. UKSOL Plug-In Solar Pro Kit Duo 890W £1,089 at uksol.uk The UKSOL Plug-In Solar Pro Duo steps things up with two solar panels providing a combined 890W of capacity. It’s the more substantial option for households looking to generate more electricity from their plug-in solar setup.

As you can see, both are ground-mounted systems rather than the balcony setups that have become particularly popular elsewhere in Europe. UKSOL says it’s taking a ground-mount-first approach in Britain whilst questions around balcony mounting, including wind loading, building height, planning and landlord permissions, become clearer.

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Prices for the Plug-In Solar Pro range start at £699, although exactly how much you’ll pay depends on the model and where you buy it. Each kit brings together the solar panel, compliant microinverter, mounting hardware, cabling and monitoring, so you’re getting everything together as part of one system.

(Image credit: UKSOL)

UKSOL has also confirmed there are more options on the way. The brand already has five additional configurations marked as compliant, ranging from a 515W single-panel system to a 1,260W two-panel model, although these aren’t listed as available at launch.

That means the choice is still fairly limited if you want to buy a compliant plug-in solar system today, but this is only the beginning of a completely new category in Great Britain. With more manufacturers expected to enter the market, it probably won’t be long before there are considerably more systems to choose from.