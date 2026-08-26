Wyze's new budget indoor camera retracts its lens completely for extra privacy

QUICK SUMMARY Wyze has launched the Indoor Cam Pan, a $39.98 indoor security camera with 2K video, 360-degree rotation and AI-powered motion tracking. Its standout feature is a physical privacy mode that retracts the lens completely inside the camera's body, making it clear when the camera can no longer see the room.

Wyze has launched its new Indoor Cam Pan, a budget indoor security camera built around pan-and-tilt movement and an unusual physical privacy feature. The camera can rotate through a full 360 degrees, whilst the lens itself has 103 degrees of vertical movement.

The standout feature is its privacy mode, which physically tilts the lens down and retracts it completely inside the camera's body when activated. This gives you a clear visual indication that the camera can no longer see what's happening in the room.

The Wyze Indoor Cam Pan is priced at $39.98 through Wyze's online store and is currently exclusive to the US, which works out at around £29.40. There are also two-pack and three-pack options available.

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(Image credit: Wyze)

We've seen plenty of privacy features on the best security cameras before, including physical shutters on several Ring models, but Wyze's disappearing lens is a slightly different approach. The brand also says it's using its quietest and smoothest motor yet, so it shouldn't be too distracting as it pans around the room.

There's AI-powered motion tracking as well, allowing the camera to automatically follow movement. You can customise detection zones and tell it to ignore certain activity, including things like one of the best robot vacuum cleaners making its way around the floor.

(Image credit: Wyze)

There's a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB for storage, and Wyze's optional Cam Plus and Cam Unlimited subscriptions add further AI features, including more descriptive notifications.

You also get a built-in speaker and microphone for two-way audio, alongside a 95dB alarm. The camera can sit on a surface or be attached to a wall using an optional mount, although it isn't battery-powered, so you'll need to keep it within reach of a power outlet.