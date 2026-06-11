I love Reolink's security cameras, but this tiny mount-anywhere model might be my favourite so far

QUICK SUMMARY The Reolink Argus MagiCam has arrived in the UK, featuring a magnetic mounting system, compact design and portable battery-powered setup. It's available on Reolink's website now, priced at £49.99 for a single camera (currently reduced to £42.99) and £84.99 for a two-pack (currently £74.79).

Despite testing more security cameras and smart home gadgets than I care to count, there are still a handful of brands that consistently stand out to me. Reolink is one of them, and if you've read my recent piece on just how far ahead many Chinese smart home brands are, you'll probably understand why.

The brand has been on something of a roll lately, launching everything from its impressive new OMNI triple-lens camera range to a host of other smart security devices. However, it's the recently launched Argus MagiCam that's really caught my attention.

On paper, it's a compact wireless security camera with excellent battery life and a focus on energy-efficient monitoring. In reality, it's the installation flexibility that makes it so interesting. The Argus MagiCam comes with a magnetic mounting pad, allowing you to attach it to almost any surface without drilling. Alternatively, if you've got a metal surface nearby, you can simply stick it directly in place.

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(Image credit: Reolink)

There are two reasons why I love this approach. Firstly, it's fantastic for renters who don't want to start drilling holes in walls or dealing with permanent fixtures. Secondly, it makes the camera incredibly portable. Whether you're heading off on a road trip or simply want temporary security somewhere else, you can throw the Argus MagiCam into a bag much like you would a power bank and take it with you.

Reolink also includes a wide-angle rotary bracket that allows for 360-degree horizontal rotation and 180-degree vertical adjustment, making it easy to position the camera exactly where you need it.

Power comes from two AA batteries, which are quick and easy to swap when needed. Impressively, Reolink claims this can deliver up to nine months of operation before replacement, but if you'd rather not worry about batteries at all, the camera also supports 24/7 continuous recording when connected to a DC power supply.

(Image credit: Reolink)

I could keep going, particularly about the lack of subscription fees and the fact that Reolink's app remains one of the better smart home app I've used, but it's the price that really seals the deal.

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At £49.99 for a single camera (currently reduced to £42.99) and £84.99 for a two-pack (currently £74.79), the Argus MagiCam offers excellent value for money. If you're after a flexible security camera that could potentially go anywhere with you, it's well worth checking out on Reolink's website whilst the discounts are still available.