Reolink finally launches its OMVI triple lens camera series in the UK – and they look like mini robots

QUICK SUMMARY Reolink has launched its OMVI Series in the UK, featuring three new cameras. The Reolink OMVI Series features triple-lens cameras with 360° coverage and tracking. Prices start at £249.99.

Reolink has finally launched its OMVI security camera series in the UK. Featuring three new models, the cameras have triple lenses, 360° viewing angles and a strange, robot-like looks – and the prices are seriously competitive.

First revealed at CES 2026, the Reolink OMVI series is made up of three cameras – the OMVI 3i WiFi, the OMV 3i PoE, and the flagship OMVI X16 PoE. With the new OMVI series, it seems that three is the lucky number as all three cameras feature a triple lens architecture.

What Reolink has done with the OMVI series is combine a dual lens panoramic camera with a pan-tilt tracking lens to offer three lenses. The pan-tilt camera is at the bottom of the design and has a large circular shape. At the top are two fixed lenses which are spaced out either side, almost making the camera look like a mini robot with eyes.

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The pan-tilt part of the OMVI cameras swivels to offer 360° coverage so you can see your home at every angle. When the dual lens detects motion, the pan-tilt lens follows moving objects automatically using Reolink’s SyncTrack technology. It also has an Auto Framing function which allows the camera to zoom in and hold focus on people, pets, vehicles and other objects.

(Image credit: Reolink)

So, with three on offer, which should you choose? Starting with the OMBV3i models, you have a choice between WiFi or PoE connectivity options. Both cameras are easy to install, and feature the 18MP triple-lens system with a 10MP dual camera and 8MP pan-tilt lens.

The Reolink OMVI X16 PoE is the brand’s new flagship model. Where it improves from its OMVI series siblings is it offers 4K video resolution, even when zoomed in to capture details at a distance. It’s designed for larger properties where the 3i models are better for smaller homes and businesses.

The new OMVI Series cameras are compatible with the Reolink app. The app allows users to check in on their home remotely via their smartphone, and comes with Local AI Video Search so you can look through your saved video clips more easily while the camera’s detection is more accurate to cut down false alarms.

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Prices on the Reolink OMVI series starts at £249.99.