Tapo's new 4K video doorbell looks better than ever – and there's still no subscription fees

QUICK SUMMARY Tapo has launched the Doorbell Pro D260, a new battery video doorbell with 4K resolution, a 180° field of view and radar-assisted AI detection. It's currently available for £159.99 (around $220) ahead of shipping in mid-September.

Tapo has launched its new Tapo Doorbell Pro D260, featuring 4K resolution and a wide 180° field of view. It follows the recent Tapo TD23, but improves on that model's 2K 5MP camera and 160° viewing angle.

The design has changed too, with the D260 getting a cleaner front and a large central doorbell button.You can either hardwire it for continuous power or use batteries for an easier installation, whilst an IP66 rating means it's designed to cope with rain, dust and everyday outdoor conditions.

The Tapo Doorbell Pro D260 has an RRP of £219.99 (around $300) but it's currently available for £159.99 ($220) as an early-bird offer from Tapo. Orders are expected to start shipping in mid-September.

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(Image credit: Tapo)

For detection, Tapo combines radar with AI-enhanced motion detection to tell the difference between people, animals, vehicles and packages, helping cut down on unnecessary alerts. There's also full-colour night vision, two-way audio and voice masking for speaking to visitors remotely.

Tapo claims the battery can last up to 180 days between charges, depending on usage, with the option to connect one of the brand's solar panels as well. Recordings can be saved locally to a microSD card up to 512GB, meaning there's no need for a subscription. Tapo Care remains available for anyone who prefers cloud storage.

The D260 also works with Samsung SmartThings, Amazon Alexa and Google Home. The addition of SmartThings is particularly welcome, as support has been missing from some of Tapo's more recent doorbells after previously featuring on the D205.

(Image credit: Tapo)