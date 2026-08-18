EZVIZ's new affordable video doorbell matches the resolution of much more expensive rivals

QUICK SUMMARY EZVIZ has launched the CP8 Battery Video Doorbell Kit, combining 5MP video, colour night vision, smart human detection and a detachable 9,600mAh battery. It's priced at £69.99, but is currently reduced to £49.99 until 27th August.

EZVIZ has announced the launch of its new CP8 Battery Video Doorbell Kit, promising users clear visibility, smarter alerts and reliable performance despite its more affordable price tag.

The CP8 captures footage in an impressive 5MP resolution, which stands out even amongst some of the best video doorbells. That's paired with a wide field of view designed to minimise blind spots, helping keep visitors and deliveries in sight even when they're towards the edges of the frame.

The EZVIZ CP8 costs £69.99 via Amazon (around $95) but it's currently reduced by 28% to £49.99 (around $69) until 27th August. For comparison, the recently launched EZVIZ EP8 Ultra costs £139.99 (around $175), making it twice the CP8's usual price.

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The EZVIZ EP8 Ultra launched back in June (Image credit: EZVIZ)

Built-in spotlights power the CP8's colour night vision, and it combines human motion detection with a PIR sensor, helping distinguish people from other movement. This will then cut down on unnecessary notifications caused by pets, insects or passing vehicles.

Power comes from a sizeable 9,600mAh detachable battery, which can be removed, charged and simply put back into place. There's also Wi-Fi 6 connectivity over the 2.4GHz band, designed to provide a more stable connection between the doorbell and your router, and it's IP65 rating means it's equipped to handle changing outdoor conditions.

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

The CP8 also comes with an indoor chime, though the included CH2 chime can be joined by an additional EZVIZ CH1 if you need better coverage around the home. There's also a built-in voice changer if you'd rather not reveal your real voice when responding to an unfamiliar visitor.

Finally, users can choose between local and cloud storage. The CP8 supports microSD cards up to 512GB, alongside EZVIZ CloudPlay for encrypted cloud storage. It also uses H.265 video compression, which EZVIZ says can reduce file sizes and bandwidth requirements by up to 50% compared to older H.264 encoding.