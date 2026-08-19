Reolink teases new solar-powered security camera ahead of September launch

QUICK SUMMARY Reolink is preparing to unveil a new solar-powered OMVI security camera at IFA 2026, combining battery power with solar charging for more flexible installation. The brand will also reveal updates to its subscription-free ReoNeura AI platform, with the full announcements expected when IFA begins.

Reolink has announced that it will unveil a range of new security products and technologies at IFA 2026, taking place from 4-8th September. Amongst them will be a new addition to its OMVI camera family, a range that only made its UK debut back in June.

The biggest difference with this upcoming OMVI model appears to be how it's powered. Reolink is moving away from relying solely on a wired connection by combining a rechargeable battery with solar charging, which could make it much easier to position around the outside of your home.

Reolink hasn't revealed all the details just yet, so there's still plenty we don't know about the new camera. Thankfully, with IFA now only a few weeks away, we shouldn't have to wait too long for the full reveal.

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(Image credit: Reolink)

Reolink will also show off what's next for ReoNeura, its on-device AI platform that arrived during IFA last year. One of its biggest draws is that its intelligent security features don't require an ongoing subscription, and the upcoming improvements are set to focus on making detection more accurate and alerts more useful.

Finally, Reolink has said it will demonstrate how its cameras and other connected security products can work together rather than operating as completely separate devices. It's a fairly vague promise for now, but we'll be keeping an eye out for more details when IFA gets underway.