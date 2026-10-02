Cuisinart’s new coffee machine makes cold brew in just five minutes
The Cuisinart CONCENTRA makes hot and cold coffees with its quick extraction process
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Cuisinart has launched the CONCENTRA Coffee Concentrate & Cold Brew Maker for International Coffee Day.
Priced at £129.99 / $99.95, the Cuisinart CONCENTRA makes rich coffee concentrate in just five minutes, which you can then use to make hot or cold coffees.
In celebration of International Coffee Day, Cuisinart has launched its newest coffee machine that can make cold brew in just five minutes. The Cuisinart CONCENTRA Coffee Concentrate & Cold Brew Maker has an intense extraction process that makes delicious espresso quickly for use in both hot and cold coffees.
If you like to switch between hot and cold coffees, and want a machine to do that for you, the Cuisinart CONCENTRA Coffee Concentrate & Cold Brew Maker is designed for exactly that. It uses a cold extraction process to make coffee concentrate, a base that you can then mix with water, milk or ice to make your drink of choice.
Cold brew coffee typically takes between 12-24 hours to make, but the Cuisinart CONCENTRA does it in just five minutes. Despite cancelling out the long steeping time which cold brew usually needs, the Cuisinart CONCENTRA makes smooth, rich coffee with low acidity and reduced bitterness.
Once you have your coffee concentrate from the Cuisinart CONCENTRA, you can use it to make hot and milky coffees, iced coffees, and coffee-based cocktails. The machine can dispense your coffee into a mug or takeaway cup, but it also comes with a storage jar so you can take your coffee concentrate on the go and make your drink when you get to the office or during your commute.
When asked about the new Cuisinart CONCENTRA, Caroline Ross David e Silva, Product Marketing Director at Cuisinart, said: “We created CONCENTRA to make great coffee fit around your day, rather than the other way around. You can create a rich coffee concentrate, a smooth cold brew in just five minutes rather than planning it a day ahead and turn it into everything from an iced latte to an espresso martini.”
I love the concept and design of the Cuisinart CONCENTRA. It’s a much more manual coffee maker than other machines on the market, but it gives you more options to make your own coffees, without having to fiddle around with too many controls or functions – and it’s not badly priced, either.
The Cuisinart CONCENTRA Coffee Concentrate & Cold Brew Maker is available to buy for £129.99 / $99.95 at Cuisinart.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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