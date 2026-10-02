Saucony goes full Space Cowboy with cowhide, chrome and bolo laces across five of its wildest running shoes

Saucony has taken the current cowboy-core obsession about as far as a running brand possibly can with its new Space Cowboy collection, dressing five very different shoes in cow print, chrome and Western-inspired detailing.

And, despite the name, this doesn't appear to have anything to do with Jamiroquai. Weird.

Originally previewed in Paris in June 2025, the Space Cowboy capsule is designed by Isaac Neves and brings what Saucony calls a modern perspective to classic Western styling.

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The collection takes the dusty browns and animal prints you'd expect from Western clothing and applies them to running shoes spanning more than two decades of Saucony design.

From ranch hand to race day

The Endorphin Elite 3 Space Cowboy, the most expensive model in the range, features an aggressively sculpted midsole that looks more lifestyle-oriented than ever thanks to the mottled Western print running along its edge, with brown panels and rope-like laces finishing the transformation.

Endorphin Elite 3 Space Cowboy (Image credit: Saucony)

The Endorphin Azura gets an equally dramatic treatment, combining a predominantly white upper with brown detailing and a cow-print strip wrapped around the midsole.

Then things get increasingly retro

The ProGrid Triumph 4 Space Cowboy mixes black mesh, chrome leather and brown accents with Saucony's early-2000s ProGrid cushioning.

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It uses Arc-lock technology through the medial panel, making it perhaps the most unapologetically Y2K-looking shoe of the bunch.

ProGrid V2 Space Cowboy (Image credit: Saucony)

The ProGrid V2 goes even harder on the Western theme, pairing white mesh with large burnt-orange panels, embroidered-style detailing and cow-print material around the collar.

Saucony says the V2 was originally developed for runners who combine mileage with strength training, with the resurrected model intentionally bridging early-2000s technical footwear and contemporary fashion.

The mysterious fifth cowboy

Interestingly, the UK and EU are currently missing the 586i Space Cowboy model, which appears on Saucony's US Space Cowboy collection page for $140.

It's arguably the least running-focused shoe here, looking more like a low-profile Western sneaker, complete with dark leather, white contrast stitching and a gum-coloured sole.

The fifth element: 586i Space Cowboy (bottom right) (Image credit: Saucony)

The Space Cowboy collection is available now at Saucony US, Saucony UK and Saucony EU.

UK and US prices are £140 / $160 for the ProGrid V2, £140 / $150 for the Endorphin Azura and £300 / $290 for the Endorphin Elite 3.

European RRPs are €160, €160 and €320, respectively. The US-exclusive-looking 586i is listed at $140 on Saucony's US store. AU price and availability TBC.