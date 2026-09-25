Challenger running brand from Denver is coming after the super shoe crowd with dual supercritical foam and foot-shaped fit

The super trainer category has become one of the busiest parts of the running shoe market, with seemingly every major brand now offering a highly cushioned, plated shoe designed to bring race-day technology into everyday training.

Altra is the latest to make a play for the category with the Vanish Tempo 2, a completely overhauled speed shoe that combines a new dual-supercritical foam setup with a flexible PEBAX plate.

However, this being Altra, it isn't simply following the established super-trainer formula.

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The Vanish Tempo 2 pairs all that go-fast technology with the brand's distinctive FootShape design to give runners more space for their toes.

(Image credit: Altra)

The Racing FootShape is the brand's most performance-focused silhouette, which hugs the midfoot more closely while still leaving room at the front for the toes to move.

The shoes feature Altra's new FAST TRN midsole, which uses what the company describes as a dual-supercritical foam setup designed to deliver high rebound over longer training miles.

The split PEBAX plate embedded in the midsole is intended to add propulsion while allowing the forefoot to move more naturally.

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Altra is changing its formula, too

For years, Altra has embraced a strictly zero-drop approach, but the brand's latest performance shoes are increasingly moving towards a low-drop setup.

The Vanish Tempo 2 has a 34mm heel and 30mm forefoot stack, creating a 4mm heel-to-toe drop, the same as the Vanish Carbon 3 and, interestingly, the new Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5 .

That combination should also make the Tempo 2 more approachable for runners who like the idea of Altra's anatomical fit but aren't ready to jump straight into a completely flat platform.

(Image credit: Altra)

Weight comes in at 243g for the men's US size 10 and 208g for the women's US size 8, keeping it reasonably light considering the generous cushioning and plate.

Up top is a breathable engineered mesh upper with a padded heel and lightweight tongue.

Altra has also added an independent bottom eyelet to improve midfoot lockdown without tightening the shoe around the toes.

The result is an intriguing take on the modern super trainer with lots of foam, a propulsion plate and enough cushioning for high-mileage training, but packaged in a shoe that still looks and feels distinctly Altra.

The Vanish Tempo 2 is available now at Altra US in three colours for $190 (~£143 / €167 / AU$270).