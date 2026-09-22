Adidas has unveiled the Adizero Adios Pro 5 without the signature EnergyRods system that has defined the franchise since its inception six years ago.

Adidas introduced the individual carbon-infused rods that follow the metatarsal bones of the foot as an alternative to the stiff carbon plate found in most modern racing shoes.

They survived through subsequent generations, evolving into the connected EnergyRods 2.0 structure on the Adios Pro 3 and remaining a key part of the outgoing Adios Pro 4.

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(Image credit: Adidas)

The rods are replaced by a new carbon-infused structure called ENERGYRIM, which sits around the midsole.

The company says this new setup allows more Lightstrike Pro foam directly beneath the runner while still providing the stiffness needed for stability and propulsion.

The exploded technical illustration provided by Adidas makes the change particularly clear and shows ENERGYRIM as a separate perimeter-like carbon component between the outsole and Lightstrike Pro foam.

Lighter, but not simply an Evo 3 spin-off

The Pro 5 averages 175g in a UK 8.5, making it about 25g, or 12.5%, lighter than the Adios Pro 4.

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The combination of the latest Lightstrike Pro foam and new carbon construction is also claimed to deliver a 9% increase in energy return over its predecessor.

Adidas is understandably drawing connections between the Pro 5 and the record-breaking Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3, the running shoes that helped break the 2-hour marathon barrier earlier this year.

(Image credit: Adidas)

However, given the development timelines involved, it’s perhaps better to think of the two shoes as products of the same broader generation of Adidas racing-shoe R&D rather than the Pro 5 being a direct consequence of the Evo 3 launching earlier this year.

In addition to reworking the midsole, Adidas has completely redesigned the Lightlock 2.0 upper, with ventilation zones, internal support bands, and a revised heel construction.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Underneath, you'll find the new maximum-grip outsole combining lightweight Lighttraxion with Continental rubber.

The geometry remains decidedly race-focused with the maximum stack height of 39mm at the heel and 35mm at the forefoot, giving the Pro 5 a relatively low 4mm drop.

The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5 launches globally on 22 September, priced at $275 / €275, via Adidas and selected retailers.