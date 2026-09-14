Reebok finally joins the carbon-plated running shoe race with an all-new superfoam that weighs just over 200g

Reebok has spent the past few years rebuilding its performance running range, but the new SpeedShifter represents a considerably more serious statement of intent.

The newly announced racer is the first shoe in Reebok's performance running category to feature a full-length carbon plate, firmly placing the brand in the increasingly technical end of the running shoe market.

Designed for faster training, long-distance running, and race day, the new running shoes pair that plate with an entirely new foam technology and a stripped-back upper, all wrapped in a package weighing just 7.4oz (or around 210g).

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(Image credit: Reebok)

Made from an ATPU compound, the biggest news underfoot is Reebok's new HYPERFLOAT foam.

The company claims it provides maximum energy return alongside plush cushioning, with the SpeedShifter using a dual-density midsole intended to balance bounce with stability.

Sandwiched between those layers is the brand's full-length AccelerPlate carbon plate, said to deliver an explosive, propulsive sensation and help runners maintain speed.

(Image credit: Reebok)

The breathable upper uses a minimalist construction for lightweight support, though Reebok hasn't completely sacrificed comfort and has retained extra cushioning around the collar to help lock the foot in place.

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The Non-Stop Grip outsole comprises three separate sections of high-abrasion rubber designed to provide durability and traction without unnecessarily covering the entire bottom of the shoe. The SpeedShifter also has an 8mm heel-to-toe drop.

The launch colourway fades from vivid orange through purple and blue, while the heavily sculpted midsole exposes portions of the shoe's internal construction and gives it a distinctly aggressive racing silhouette.

(Image credit: Reebok)

Reebok athlete and ultrarunner Lydia Oldham describes the combination as delivering "ultimate bounce", while Product Director Chris Stone says the SpeedShifter was engineered specifically to feel propulsive.

The Reebok SpeedShifter launches on 20 October for $220 (~£163 / €190 / AU$308), with unisex and women's sizing available. You can sign up for updates at Reebok US.