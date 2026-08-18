Altra has unveiled the Vanish Carbon 3, its fastest running shoe yet, and while the headline specs tick plenty of familiar super-shoe boxes, the thinking behind it is quite different.

The new racer combines a 40mm heel stack, supercritical PEBA foam and a carbon plate, but that plate has been split beneath the big toe to allow more natural forefoot movement. It is a very Altra solution to a very modern racing-shoe problem.

“We wanted to make a shoe that stays true to our core, that honours our DNA, the biomechanics, the body and more natural movement, but puts us more in direct competition with what's leading in the industry,” Kylee Barton, Altra’s Head of Product and Merchandising, told me during a recent interview.

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(Image credit: Altra)

According to Barton, the Vanish Carbon 2 had plenty of strong individual components, but Altra felt they didn't work together closely enough as a complete racing system.

That led the development team to rethink the foam, plate, outsole and upper together.

The result is FAST RCE, Altra’s lightest and most responsive foam to date, arranged as two pieces of supercritical pure PEBA with the carbon plate sandwiched between them.

But it is the plate itself that makes the Vanish Carbon 3 particularly interesting.

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Let the toes do the work

Altra experimented with several different plate constructions, including full-length plates, partial plates and a heavily perforated design.

The split-toe version ultimately performed best, Barton says, in both mechanical testing and runners’ subjective feedback.

“We want to be in the carbon racing game in a more relevant way, but we're not going to compromise on the power of the big toe,” she explained.

Altra believes allowing the big toe to engage independently helps the runner generate power more naturally through the foot and lower leg, rather than effectively immobilising the forefoot with a rigid plate.

(Image credit: Altra)

That thinking also explains why the Vanish Carbon 3 retains Altra’s roomy toe box.

A redesigned eyestay and narrower midfoot are intended to provide the lockdown expected from a race shoe without restricting the toes.

One elite runner involved in testing apparently summed up the difference particularly neatly. Barton recalls her saying: “I never knew a racing shoe could be comfortable.”

The new model also represents a significant shift in another area.

Where previous Altra racing shoes have closely followed the brand’s zero-drop philosophy, the Vanish Carbon 3 uses a 4mm drop, with 40mm of foam beneath the heel and 36mm under the forefoot.

Barton says that was a deliberate compromise. “We know you get a better propulsion and a better racing experience with a little bit more drop than when you're flat,” she said.

(Image credit: Altra)

However, she was equally clear that Altra does not intend to suddenly start producing conventional 8mm or 10mm-drop shoes across the board.

The company believes 4mm remains low enough to preserve the gait characteristics it wants, while providing more of the propulsive sensation runners expect from modern racers.

Interestingly, Barton also admitted Altra sees the Vanish Carbon 3 as a step rather than an endpoint.

“We have plans for the future of how do we rethink what high stack means for racing. How do you get that same propulsion, that same responsiveness and speed with less foam, so your body can do more?”

That could prove to be an even more interesting development than the Carbon 3 itself.

Built in 13 months

Another noteworthy detail is how quickly the Vanish Carbon 3 came together.

Barton says the shoe took roughly 13 months to develop, with Altra working alongside French design and innovation company All Triangles in Annecy, France.

The testing programme involved around 20 men and 20 women over approximately 12 to 14 weeks, combining physiological data such as VO2 measurements with biomechanical analysis and runners’ subjective feedback.

(Image credit: Altra)

The Carbon 3 was also tested against the Vanish Carbon 2 and three unnamed leading rival racing shoes. Altra says its new shoe improved running economy by 2.6% compared with the Carbon 2.

Barton added that it tested “on par” with all three of the major competitor shoes used during development, while the women’s results were apparently better than one of those rivals.

“We can't name them, nor do we need to,” she said. “But it tells us we're really onto something because that proved out in the science as well as perception.”

Altra is clearly positioning the Vanish Carbon 3 as a genuine alternative to established super shoes rather than an eccentric, foot-shaped option on the fringes of the category.

(Image credit: Altra)

The company says the shoe is designed to deliver its biggest benefits over half-marathon and marathon distances, especially for faster runners, though Barton says it can still work well for 5K and 10K racing.

The Vanish Carbon 3 weighs a claimed 220g in a men's US size 10 and 192g in a women's US size 8, and it has received World Athletics approval for road racing.

Perhaps more importantly, though, it gives Altra something the brand arguably needed: a flagship racer designed to stand alongside the quickest shoes from the biggest names in running without abandoning the principles that made Altra different in the first place.

The Vanish Carbon 3 will be available beginning August 18 for $240 (~£177 / €207 / AU$339) at Altra and select global retailers in three colourways. The company will also introduce an accompanying plated trainer, the Vanish Tempo 2, in September.