It looks like Motorola's wider Razr Fold will be more Apple than Samsung

Quick summary Sketches that appear to show Motorola's forthcoming folding phone have leaked, showing a device that's exactly what you expect from Motorola. The images show a shared design language that fits with the existing Razr models and that could be a exciting differentiator in the wide folding segment.

Motorola recently teased that something new is coming, revealing a silhouetted device that that appears to be a wide folding phone. That's on the official side of the equation, but over in leak land, sketches that appear to show a third folding phone have been revealed.

These images have fallen into the hands of 9to5Google, showing the Razr, Razr Fold and the mysterious third device.

From these sketches, which have a Motorola watermark in the background that provides some authenticity, we get an idea of how Motorola is going to tie together the design of the Razr devices with a familial feel.

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This is something that goes beyond Pantone colours and unique finishes, although it's highly likely that any new folding phone from Motorola will lean on those aesthetics to differentiate itself from the rest of the wide folding phone options.

Those options now run to Apple, Samsung and now Xiaomi and it seems that Motorola is going for a slightly softer look - more like Apple - and less like Samsung's slim and flat industrial design.

That fits with Motorola's existing designs: it's still curving frame edges (such as in the Razr 70 Ultra), it's still using 3D glass where the sides curve into the frame and that's what we see in these sketches.

One of these images contains some useful wording too, saying that there's a "creaseless display", "diamond cut" bevel, a "polished/hairline brush" on the frame, while also saying "easy open profile", "ultra slim housing" and "3D glass".

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These annotations don't really tell us much, because they're exactly what we expect from a Motorola device.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

That also suggests that being the absolute slimmest device won't be top priority, because Motorola is often more focused on delivering a lifestyle product rather an something that's aggressively chasing the top specs.

It appears from these sketches that the intention is for a dual camera device and it's likely that those cameras will be similar to the Razr flip phone.

The sketches that these images are drawn from appear to have been sent to a couple of outlets - Android Headlines is also running them as an "exclusive" - and it's difficult to know if someone on the inside wanted to leak, or if this is Motorola looking to be part of the folding phone conversation around the launch of the iPhone Duo.

What's likely, however, is that Motorola will have something attractive to offer. The lifestyle approach with a unique Pantone colour and finish, combined with a lower price, could land well.

The Razr Fold - Motorola's flagship - is £1799 (512GB) compared to Samsung's £1899 Z Fold 8 Ultra (256GB). There's every chance that it will land with more storage, at a lower price, than the Galaxy Z Fold 8 - and that would definitely be attractive.