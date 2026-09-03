Motorola takes the hottest flip phone in the US and covers it in bling because, why not?

Quick summary Motorola has launched a Swarovski crystal version of the Razr 70, making this a blingy folding phone. The company has also launched the Edge 70 Plus, a mid-range phone with attractive features for gamers on a budget.

Motorola has expanded the options when it comes to choosing your next folding phone with the introduction of a new special edition handset. This falls into Motorola's "Collections", with the liberal application of Swarovski crystals.

If bling is your thing, then the pairing of Pantone Meteorite colour (that's black to me and you), with the sparkle of Swarovski's crystals, gives this phone a luscious finish.

It's not just flat black either, the back cover has a quilted effect, lending a sort of luxury boudoir vibe to this practical folding phone.

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While the lavish look screams "high-end", it's perhaps surprising that this isn't Motorola's top phone. Instead of using the Razr 70 Ultra for this special edition, Motorola has used the slightly more approachable Razr 70.

Let's not discount the impact that Razr has had either: when IDC reported on folding phone dominance in the US earlier in the year, it revealed that Motorola, with its Razr family, had over 50% of the market in the US. In many ways, this is the US's hottest folding phone, beating Samsung at it's own game.

The Razr 70 sits on the MediaTek Dimensity 7450X platform, with a 4800mAh battery, a 6.9-inch folding screen and 3.63-inch cover screen, both offering high brightness. There's an IP48 protection rating, too, in case you get caught in a shower with your sparkly phone.

You might think that this bespoke treatment would leave the Swarovski version inhibitively expensive, but it's only £100 more than normal. That means it will cost you £899.99 from Motorola.com.

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(Image credit: Motorola)

If this really isn't your vibe, then Motorola also announced a new Edge model at IFA 2026, the Edge 70 Plus. This is a competitive mid-range device, powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, but offering some attractive features for gamers on a budget.

Firstly, there's an advanced vapour chamber to keep this chip cool and sustain the performance under pressure. Secondly, it supports bypass charging, meaning you can power the phone directly by cable leaving the battery out of the loop.

There's a big 6500mAh battery anyway, but if you don't want to drain it, just plug in your phone when gaming and you won't stress the battery, you'll just have the power to keep that gaming going - and avoid additional thermal issues too.

Doing what Motorola does best, there are four luscious colours, a 6.78-inch display with 144Hz support and 5200 nits, Dolby Atmos speakers, and a 200-megapixel main camera.

That's a lot of phone for £499.99 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The new Edge 70 Plus will be available from a range of retailers and will sit alongside the Edge 70 (the thin one), the Signature (Moto's flagship), the Edge 70 Fusion (huge battery), the Edge 70 Max (sub-flagship) and Edge 70 Pro (cheaper sub flagship).