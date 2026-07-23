Which flip phone should I buy? Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 or Motorola Razr 70 Ultra?

Samsung has just updated its Galaxy Z Flip, alongside the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 (the wide model) and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. But in the world of flip phones, Samsung faces a big rival in the form of Motorola and its Razr family.

The Motorola Razr 70 Ultra was announced earlier in the year, and it has something in common with Samsung's phone: neither of these devices changed significantly from the previous generation. On one hand, that might point to smartphone stagnation. On the other hand, it could just be that phones don't need to be updated every year.

With that said, both these phones also increased their prices, something that's a trend in tech right now. With that in back of mind, and having used both of these phones ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, just how do they compare – and which one should you buy?

Price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 has just been announced, with a launch price of £1149 for the 256GB version. Currently, I don't have confirmed pricing for the US or other regions.

It's expected that pre-orders will open immediately, with general sales from 4 August.