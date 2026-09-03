QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has unveiled its new Nurovi robot vacuum range, consisting of the R1 Nurovi Dry, R2 Nurovi Wash+Dry and flagship R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub UV. Features across the lineup include up to 30,000Pa of suction, new Twin-capture technology and AI-powered stain detection, whilst the R3 can identify nearly 200 household substances and objects.

Dyson has unveiled an entirely new range of robot vacuums, combining its Neural Intelligence technology with its latest vision system. The lineup consists of three models – the R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub UV, R2 Nurovi Wash+Dry and R1 Nurovi Dry – each offering a different level of cleaning.

The news comes just two days after Dyson launched its long-awaited CameraJet toothbrush, taking the brand into an entirely new category. This latest launch brings the focus back to floorcare, but it's still a significant move, especially given Dyson's limited history with robot vacuums.

The Dyson R1 Nurovi Dry and R2 Nurovi Wash+Dry are available from today, priced at £499.99 and £749.99 respectively. The more advanced R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub UV will follow in early 2027, with pricing still to be confirmed.

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Dyson R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub UV (Image credit: Dyson)

The Dyson R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub UV sits at the top of the range, featuring an AI-powered stain detection system that combines UV light, AI vision and green laser-like illumination to identify nearly 200 different household substances and objects. Once it spots a stain, the R3 can then repeatedly clean the area until it's gone.

A self-cleaning wet roller uses a 12-point hydration system to continuously apply fresh water heated to 70°C, helping tackle stubborn stains whilst cleaning the roller on every rotation. The full-width microfibre roller can also extend by 40mm to get closer to edges, whilst 30,000Pa of suction takes care of dry cleaning across hard floors and carpets.

Dyson R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub UV (Image credit: Dyson)

The Dyson R2 Nurovi Wash+Dry takes a slightly different approach, swapping the circular mopping pads found on many robot vacuums for Reuleaux triangle-shaped pads. The pads are designed to maintain a constant width as they move, helping the robot reach further into corners and along edges where circular pads can struggle.

For vacuuming, there's a new Twin-capture system that separates fine and coarse debris. Bristles mechanically sweep larger debris into the robot, leaving the vacuum motor to focus its suction on finer dust and smaller particles.

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There's also an acoustic piezo sensor that detects dust levels and different floor types in real time, automatically adjusting suction and cleaning behaviour as the robot moves around your home.

Dyson R2 Nurovi Wash+Dry (Image credit: Dyson)

Finally, the Dyson R1 Nurovi Dry is the dedicated dry-cleaning model, designed for both carpets and hard floors. It uses the same Twin-capture technology as the R2, paired with 21,000Pa of suction. Dyson has also redesigned the side sweepers to better control the direction of dust and debris.

Those sweepers can extend towards walls and into corners for better coverage too, whilst the new design is intended to reduce hair wrapping and tangling around the bristles.

Dyson R1 Nurovi Dry (Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson has also unveiled the W1 PencilWash, an upgraded version of the original PencilWash that launched earlier in 2026. We awarded the original model three stars in our full review, so it's good to see an upgraded version arrive so quickly.

The new W1 has a more absorbent roller, redesigned hygienic waste system and self-cleaning technology built into the dock, whilst retaining the slim design from before. The Dyson W1 PencilWash is also available from today for £299.99, which is around £90 cheaper then the original's current price.

Dyson W1 PencilWash (Image credit: Dyson)