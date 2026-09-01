Dyson's first-ever toothbrush combines a camera and water jet in impressive debut

Dyson has officially entered the oral care industry with the Dyson CameraJet, its first-ever toothbrush and, unsurprisingly for Dyson, it takes a very different approach to cleaning your teeth.

The headline feature is a built-in 100,000-pixel macro camera, which works alongside Dyson’s Gap Optical Targeting machine-learning technology to identify the gaps between your teeth as you brush. It scans 28 images every second and, when it detects a gap, can trigger a precision jet of mouthrinse within just 100 milliseconds. According to Dyson, it’s the only toothbrush to combine a camera with this kind of precision flossing technology, making it a very unique addition to the best electric toothbrush market.

The CameraJet is available from today for £419.99 (around $570) via Dyson's website, in-store and selected retailers. That gets you the toothbrush itself, along with a charging dock, travel case, Dyson Toothpaste and Dyson Mouthrinse. There are also two colours to choose from – Ceramic Ultra Blue and Ceramic Pink

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(Image credit: Dyson)

Instead of the needle-like stream found on many traditional water flossers, Dyson has developed a broader conical spray that's designed to sweep plaque away while using a lower pressure to be gentler on your gums and enamel. The mouthrinse comes from a 12.5ml anti-gravity tank built into the toothbrush, which uses a diaphragm pump and pressure chamber to keep the flow consistent even when you're holding the brush at an angle or horizontally.

The CameraJet itself uses a dual-bristle design, with firmer inner bristles to tackle surface stains and softer outer bristles to clean along the gumline. It also uses variable sonic oscillation, which Dyson says helps keep the bristles moving instead of allowing them to stall against your teeth.

(Image credit: Dyson)

As you'd probably expect from a £420 toothbrush, the CameraJet connects to the MyDyson app over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, giving you access to guided cleaning, coverage maps and personalised feedback. You can even use the camera to get a live view inside your mouth, although Dyson says images aren't recorded or stored on the toothbrush or in the cloud.

Dyson has even developed its own toothpaste and mouthrinse specifically for the system. The toothpaste is non-foaming so it doesn't get in the way of the camera, whilst the mouthrinse has been formulated to work with the precision jet. Both come in Ginger Mint and Spearmint flavours, with a Peppermint Sensitive toothpaste also available.

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(Image credit: Dyson)

Once you're finished brushing, the CameraJet slots into its docking station, which charges the toothbrush and can refill its mouthrinse tank at the touch of a button. Dyson says the whole refill process takes just three seconds.

I'll be reviewing the new Dyson CameraJet very soon, so stay tuned for my full thoughts in the coming weeks.