Nespresso's autumn coffee capsules are back – with a brand new flavour joining them

QUICK SUMMARY Nespresso has brought back its autumn coffee pod collection for 2026, with Pumpkin Spice Cake and Maple Pecan returning alongside the brand-new Cinnamon Apple Crisp flavour. All three are available now for a limited time, with Pumpkin Spice Cake and Maple Pecan available for both Vertuo and Original machines, and Cinnamon Apple Crisp just for Vertuo.

Nespresso has brought back its autumn coffee pod collection for 2026, and this year there’s a brand new flavour joining the lineup. Cinnamon Apple Crisp combines cooked apple and cinnamon flavours with spicy notes, made using 100% Arabica beans from Brazil.

Nespresso recommends enjoying Cinnamon Apple Crisp as a Reverso, which involves adding hot or cold milk to your glass first before brewing the coffee over the top. However, you can also drink it hot or over ice depending on what the increasingly unpredictable autumn weather is doing.

The new flavour is available exclusively for Vertuo machines as a 230ml Mug pod, priced at £8.50 (around $10) for a sleeve of 10.

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(Image credit: Nespresso)

As mentioned, two familiar autumn favourites are also making a comeback, starting with Pumpkin Spice Cake, which also appeared last year. As you’d expect, it combines sweet pumpkin with warming notes of cinnamon, clove and cardamom, all layered over a lightly roasted South American Arabica coffee base.

There's also Maple Pecan, which combines the sweetness of maple with nutty pecan notes. Nespresso says it works particularly well as a creamy cappuccino or served over ice, so there's a little more flexibility if you're not quite ready to embrace hot drinks again.

Unlike Cinnamon Apple Crisp, both returning flavours are available for Vertuo and Original machines. Vertuo sleeves cost £8.50 ($10) for 10 pods, whilst Original sleeves are priced at £5.50 (around $7.50) for 10.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

If you own a compatible Vertuo machine, you can also use its Coffee Creations mode with the seasonal pods. This shortens the extraction to produce a smaller, more concentrated coffee, which should help bring out more of those autumnal flavours.

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The Cinnamon Apple Crisp, Pumpkin Spice Cake and Maple Pecan pods are available now for a limited time from Nespresso boutiques and via Nespresso's website, whilst stocks last.