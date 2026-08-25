Ninja’s new CrushBOSS blender replaces three of your kitchen appliances in one stylish gadget

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has launched its new CrushBOSS 3-in-1 blender, food processor and personal blender. Priced at £239.99 / $319.99, the Ninja CrushBOSS has a powerful motor, colour touchscreen display and comes with multiple accessories for its different functions.

Another day, another Ninja launch! Ninja has just announced its new CrushBOSS 3-in-1 Kitchen System which combines a blender , food processor and personal blender in one sleek gadget.

Ninja has an extensive line-up of blenders and food preparation devices under its belt, but the Ninja CrushBOSS is the first time it’s blended – no pun intended – them together. How it does that is with its smart and powerful motor base which is where you clip on the blender or food processor accessories.

The base of the Ninja CrushBOSS uses 1200 watts of power to blend, mix, grind and process foods. With its touchscreen display and dial, the Ninja CrushBOSS has three smart pre-sets – SmoothSense, PrepIQ and Custom – which automatically blends or mixes, according to your ingredients.

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SmoothSense blends expertly and is best used for smoothies and sauces, while PrepIQ is for chopping and mincing foods like a food processor does. Custom is where you can manually adjust the Ninja CrushBOSS yourself, and there’s 10 speed settings to choose from.

(Image credit: SharkNinja)

The display of the Ninja CrushBOSS is simple to use, and you simply twist the dial to look through the SmartMenu. Alongside showing the different programmes, the screen shows your settings and adjustments as well as blending progress.

To be used as three different appliances, the Ninja CrushBOSS comes with an XL jug and a 13cm feed chute which works best with its TotalPrepBOSS Food Process Bowl. The large jug has a maximum capacity of 1.9-litres, and has a lid and pour spout for easy dispensing.

For the blender, the Ninja CrushBOSS has a TotalCrushing & Chopping Blade. I was actually surprised by how many blades the Ninja CrushBOSS comes with, as you also get a CrushBlade, Dough Blade and a MultiBlade 3-in-1 Disc & Spindle. Essentially, if you ever need to chop anything, the Ninja CrushBOSS has you covered.

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(Image credit: SharkNinja)

Where I think the Ninja CrushBOSS stands out against its competitors is its BlendBOSS Tumbler which is for the personal blender function. I tested the Ninja BlendBOSS and while I loved its quick and powerful blending, I didn’t love the shape of the base.

I already found the base of the BlendBOSS to be speedy but being able to clip it onto the Ninja CrushBOSS is a gamechanger. The BlendBOSS tumbler also comes with its to-go lid and straw, and has a generous 710ml capacity.