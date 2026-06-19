Ninja’s new knife set looks like it came out of a sci-fi film – but you’ll never have dull knives again

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja launches its StaySharp Knife Set, featuring a knife block, removable sharpener and 13 knives. Priced at £299.99 / $249.99, the Ninja StaySharp Knife Set comes with a built-in ceramic wheel sharpener which sharpens your knives safely and expertly.

Ninja has just launched its new StaySharp Knife Set, and it features the smartest sharpener I’ve ever seen. The Ninja StaySharp KnifeSet comes with 13 knives and scissors, a storage block, and a built-in ceramic wheel sharpener which is designed to… well, make sure your knives stay sharp.

If there’s one thing to know about Ninja – and Shark as the two brands are owned by the same company – is that it pulls out all the stops with its names. From Foodi and Tasti to Creami and Slushi, Ninja’s product names tend to tell you exactly what they do, just like its new knife and sharpener set.

The aptly named Ninja StaySharp 13-Piece Knife Block and Removable Sharpener does exactly what it says on the tin. It comes with multiple knives, a block and removable sharpener, the latter of which can sit on the back of the block or be stored separately.

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The sharpener is easily the most impressive part of the StaySharp Knife Set. It has a built-in ceramic wheel which is activated by the lever on the side. When you slot the knife into the sharpener, it sharpens at the right angles to restore your blades. Compared to other sharpeners, it’s a much safer way to bring your knives back to life.

(Image credit: Ninja)

The knives in question are German stainless steel knives. They’re rust-resistant and have an ergonomic handle with riveted grips so they’re comfortable to hold and handle. Within the set, you get 20cm chef and bread knives, 13cm Santoku knife, 9cm paring knife, six 11cm steak knives, and kitchen/herb scissors.

A lot of people overlook Ninja’s kitchenware in favour of its air fryers , but they really shouldn’t. I have a pots and pans set from Ninja that I’ve used for a couple of years now, and I’ve never been let down by them. Durable, induction hob-friendly and easy to clean, I really couldn’t fault them, and I imagine Ninja’s knife sets are just as impressive.

Available in black, cyberspace and stone gold colours, the Ninja StaySharp Knife Set is priced at £299.99. In the US, you can get a similar 10-piece set called the