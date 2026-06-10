Ninja just shrunk its Luxe Café espresso machine, and I like it better than the original – here’s why

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has launched the Luxe Café MINI Plus Espresso Machine, priced at £499.99 / $449.99. The Ninja Luxe Café MINI Plus is 30% smaller than the Pro version, and offers multiple brew lengths, temperature settings and personalisation options.

Ninja just shrunk its popular Luxe Café coffee machine , and I think I like it better than the original. Designed with smaller kitchens in mind, the Ninja Luxe Café MINI Plus makes espresso and drip coffee, grinds its own beans and expertly froths milk, all in a much smaller size.

Never one to do things by half, Ninja first entered the coffee machine in 2015, but it really made its mark within the space when it launched the original Ninja Luxe Café in 2024 .

Since then, it’s launched Pro and Premier versions with more coffee and froth presets, and debuted even more machines, including the Prestige DualBrew System and the AutoBarista Pro .

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Ninja’s coffee machine line-up has definitely taken a ‘bigger is better’ approach – until now, that is. Ninja’s newest espresso machine, the Ninja Luxe Café MINI Plus has gone in the opposite direction, and has been downsized to be 30% smaller than the Luxe Café Pro.

With a 1.3-litre water tank and 250g bean hopper, the Ninja Luxe Café MINI Plus measures 26.01cm in length, 30.91cm in width and 34.11cm in height. It takes up minimal space in your kitchen, but still looks the part with its luxurious black and silver colourway.

(Image credit: Ninja)

As a 2-in-1 coffee maker, the Ninja Luxe Café MINI Plus makes single and double espressos, and drip coffee. Its built-in grinder offers 60 grind sizes, and uses Barista Assist technology to automatically recommend specific grinds for your drink. It also monitors and adjusts brewing temperatures and pressures, so you get the best flavour and texture from your coffee.

The control panel is easy to use, and gives you a lot of freedom to personalise your drinks. Users can choose from single and double shots, three brewing strengths, three hot water settings, and three froth presets for dairy and plant-based milks. The panel also has a progress bar to guide you through the coffee-making process.

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The Ninja Luxe Café MINI Plus comes with a precision scale, tamper, steam wand and milk jug. Ninja has really thought of everything, and it packs a lot of features into the smaller, compact design. We’ve tested a few Ninja coffee machines at T3, and have always been impressed, so I expect great things from the Ninja Luxe Café MINI Plus.