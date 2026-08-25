iPhone Ultra already revealed by one retailer, although this one will cost you over $18K

Quick Summary Luxury, customised versions of the iPhone Ultra have popped up online, with prices starting at over $13,000. Caviar has made a name with its bespoke phone customisations, and it seems Apple's new foldable will be part of the lineup.

Luxury phone customiser Caviar has already revealed its iPhone Ultra models, weeks before Apple's official launch. And it even lets you pre-order your device right now. The only caveat is that you'll need at least $13,840 (just over £10K) in the bank to secure one.

In fact, you'll need considerably more if you want to order the "Liquid Metal" custom iPhone Ultra – it starts at $18,840.

That's for the 256GB model, which Caviar predicts will be launching alongside 512GB and 1TB editions. But don't worry though, you can get yourself a bit of a discount if you order with crypto currency. That pretty much tells you the audience it's aiming at.

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The case features bespoke "sculptural lines" to create a sense of "continuous motion", and is made from sterling silver. It is finished with a mirror polish, to give it that added bling.

Caviar has made a name for itself by customising popular smartphones and other tech with premium materials and finishes. And it often reveals its latest products before they've actually launched for real. In this case, it has likely used CAD diagrams and manufacturer specs to create its own dummy units, with the full production models to be built once the device itself is on the market.

There are also iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max variants available on the site, too.

Alongside the Liquid Metal iPhone Ultra, the brand lists special editions in gold, silver, leather and titanium. There's a "Jobs" version as well, with Steve Jobs signature engraved on the rear as a "tribute to the man who defined Apple's identity".

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However, if you're not really an Apple kind-of person, but still have a filthy bank balance, there are also heavily customised versions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 available.

The Scarface and Godfather foldables are plated in 24-karat gold and feature the faces of Al Pacino as Tony Montana, and Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone respectively.

Or you can opt for a Lionel Messi Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra for just over $13K. No, really.