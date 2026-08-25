Philips Hue has a cheaper HDMI Sync Box coming that's surprisingly close to the 8K model

Philips Hue could be about to launch a cheaper version of its HDMI Sync Box, with Very listing the new Lite model for £109.99. It offers the same core TV light-syncing experience as the £299.99 8K model, but drops to a single HDMI input and supports up to 4K at 60Hz.

Philips Hue looks set to launch a more affordable HDMI Sync Box, after a listing for the new model appeared on UK retailers Very and Littlewoods. From the initial images and specifications, the basic functionality appears to be much the same as its considerably more expensive predecessor.

Just like the 8K model, the new Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box Lite is designed to synchronise the colour and brightness of your Philips Hue lights with what's happening on your TV screen. In other words, your best Philips Hue lights can react to films, games and other content in real time, extending the colours on screen into the rest of the room.

For reference, the existing Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K costs £299.99/$349.99, whilst the new Lite model is listed at just £109.99 (around $150). With IFA now only a week away, it seems likely we'll hear more about an official launch very soon.

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(Image credit: Very)

That said, there are a few compromises to be aware of. The Sync Box Lite has just one HDMI input, compared with four on the more expensive 8K model. That means it's better suited to someone with a single device they want to sync, rather than a setup involving multiple consoles, or streaming devices.

Resolution and refresh rates are also lower, with the Lite supporting 4K content at up to 60Hz, whilst 1080p content can reach 120Hz. As its name suggests, the more expensive model goes considerably further, supporting 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz.

Still, the important part is that the core experience appears to remain intact. If you only need to connect one HDMI device and aren't bothered about 8K, the Lite could offer a much cheaper route into Philips Hue's TV syncing setup.

(Image credit: Very)

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