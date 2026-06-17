Philips Hue expands its Play lamp collection – but its new smart switches are what you’ll be most excited about

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has added new Play lamps, upgraded candle bulbs and new smart switches. The new Philips Hue smart switches can turn your non-smart lights into smart lights and integrate them into your smart lighting ecosystem.

Philips Hue has expanded its product line-up with new additions to its Play lamp collection, candle bulbs and smart switches. The latter is what you’ll be most excited about, as the new Philips Hue switches can turn your non-smart bulbs into smart lights , and integrate them into your routines and ecosystem – here’s everything you need to know.

Starting off with the Philips Hue Play lamps, there are now three new models available, including the Play Table Lamp , the Play Floor Lamp Compact and the Play Floor Lamp Large . Designed to sync with your entertainment, the Play lamps connect to your TV with Hue Sync TV or Hue Play HDMI Sync Box to create lighting scenes that correspond to what you’re watching.

The new Philips Hue Play Table Lamps look similar to its Signe lamp collection but they’re much more affordable, with prices starting at £69.99 / €79.99. They stand tall at a maximum height of 135cm, and the Compact and Large versions are much thinner than the standard model. All three come with RGBWWIC gradient-lighting.

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Philips Hue has also added new versions of its E14 candle bulbs . Available in one, two and three packs, the new Philips Hue candle bulbs offer full-spectrum daylight that mimics natural light. The brightness of the bulbs can be customised into bright or warm shades for specific times of day, and they’re 40% more energy efficient than before. They’re also Matter compatible and start at £29.99.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

But the new launches that I’m most excited about are the new Philips Hue smart switches. If you haven’t completely switched over to smart lights yet and still have a few traditional bulbs around your home, Philips Hue’s new smart switches can make them smart for you.